This week in ASCSU: election results, alleged election code violations

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened March 11 for the 24th session of the 55th senate.

Students filled the Lory Student Center Theater, awaiting results for the student body president, vice president, speaker of the senate and senators to fill the remaining seats for the upcoming school year.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, Bill #5541, “Ratification of the LSAB Bylaws,” was approved when approving the consent agenda.

Over 15 students and several ASCSU members spoke during Gallery Input.

Following The Collegian’s reporting on current and former ASCSU officials accepting funds from Campus Victory Project, a subset of Turning Point USA, many speakers said they opposed corporate money influencing ASCSU.

Jared McGlothlin, Budget and Appropriations Committee chair, was among the many speakers who addressed this. McGlothlin said that he would be working on legislation to create “stiffer punishments for this.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrin Jaudon alleged an election violation by the Nunley-Mapatano campaign, saying it misrepresented its expenditures by underreporting the amount paid to its videographer, Mossaab Mohamed.

“I want to start by condemning Jakye Nunley and the Nunley-Mapatano campaign for its misrepresentation, mishandling of student funds (and) mishandling of a student business,” said Haydin Johnson, a member of the Nunley-Mapatano campaign. “I’m wholeheartedly disappointed by both of you and expected much more.”

If a campaign spends more than $1 over the $1,250 campaign spending limit, a campaign “shall immediately be disqualified from the General Election,” the ASCSU Election Code reads.

Following a trend in recent gallery input, speakers revisited topics such as the Feb. 26 engineering career fair, commencement changes, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) program and more.

Following gallery input, it was announced that Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg were elected as the next student body president and vice president.

Ryer Roberts, current senator for the College of Agricultural Sciences, was elected as speaker of the senate. Roberts ran unopposed.

This year’s election saw a 14.25% voter turnout, an increase from last year’s 3.81%. Because voter turnout exceeded 10%, the ASCSU constitution was ratified.

Next, Resolution #5551, “Upholding The Principles of Community in Career,” was visited. This resolution comes in light of student protests against the Feb. 26 Engineering Career fair, which hosted companies including Woodward Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Caterpillar Inc., and calls for CSU to cut ties with these companies and any others that don’t uphold CSU’s Principles of Community.

Over the past few weeks, various student organizations have condemned these companies’ presence at the Engineering Career Fair, saying that the companies have supported Israel in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Following a period of Q&A, the resolution was sent to the Internal Affairs Committee, the University Affairs Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee.

Moving into old business, Bill #5539, “B/AACC Commencement Ceremony,” was revisited. The bill aims to allocate $3,000 to support the Black/African American Cultural Center’s end-of-year celebration, including covering venue rental costs and funding graduation stoles.

Following discussion and debate, Bill #5539 was passed with unanimous consent.

Resolution #5543, “Establishing a University-Wide Artificial Intelligence Policy,” was revisited. The legislation calls on CSU administration to establish a university-wide AI usage policy.

Following discussion and debate, the bill was passed with unanimous consent.

To conclude old business, Bill #5545, “Funding Caminos’ End of the Year Event,” was visited. Originally, the bill requested $2,500 to fund the end-of-the-year Caminos event. After entering the committee of the whole, the bill was edited to request $1,800.

Following discussion and debate, the legislation was passed by way of placard vote.

Resolution #5548, “Advancing Equity in College Specific Graduation Celebrations,” was next revisited. The resolution aims to disseminate information about the 2026 commencement ceremonies and calls on the university to hold college-specific commencements in equitable indoor settings.

Following entering committee of the whole and discussion and debate, the resolution was passed via voice vote.

Moving into new business, Bill #5549, “Maintaining Disabled Student Representation in the ASCSU Senate,” was visited. Bill #5549 aims to maintain senate seats designated for disabled student representation as the Student Disability Center faces ongoing changes and restructuring.

Following a period of Q&A, the bill was sent to the Internal Affairs committee, the University Affairs Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee for review.

ASCSU Senate will resume March 25.