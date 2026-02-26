Student organizations challenge corporate participation at CSU career fair

Colorado State University students gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 24 to protest the participation of three major companies at the upcoming Spring Engineering Career Fair.

The protest was led by five student organizations: The People United, CSU Students for Emancipation and Social Liberation, CSU Young Democrats, Students for Justice in Palestine and the CSU chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

The student organizations gathered to protest three companies participating in the career fair, Woodward, Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, accusing the companies of using CSU students and resources to carry out the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“CSU is allowing the recruitment of students into the military industrial complex where our peers will be complicit in the manufacturing of bombs and technology for genocide,” a joint Instagram post about the protest reads.

The demonstration began with several speeches from student organizers.

“I ask again: Why are there 20-year-olds being killed in Palestine while 20-year-olds here in the U.S. attend career fairs to seal their deaths?” said Sophia Johnson, co-chair of Students for Justice in Palestine. “We must demand that these corporations are not allowed on CSU’s campus and that their presence is condemned.”

Following the speeches, the students broke out into chants, shouting statements such as “We the students make it clear; these businesses have got to go!” across The Plaza.

The students then held a panel with leaders from the five student organizations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between their groups.

“Seeing so many organizations today was beautiful,” said Brayden Albrecht, co-chair of CSU’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America. “We’re looking to have more into our United Front for Freedom; we’re looking to have more (organizations). We want more and more solidarity as time progresses.”

The Q&A then touched on ways to get involved with the student organizations, how to manage fear and their plans for activism after the career fair. While the panel spoke on The Plaza, student organizers handed out flyers — one explaining the purpose of the protest and another linking to a petition, sponsored by CSU’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, to encourage CSU to end their cooperation with the aforementioned companies.

“We have seen nationally (and) we have seen in our own state that these corporations do not like it when we dissent their presence on campus,” Johnson said. “They willingly back out of coming to campuses on their own.”

After the panel, the organizers provided chalk for students to write on The Plaza grounds.

The student organizations have plans for further action regarding the Spring Engineering Career Fair. A protest against the three companies is scheduled for Feb. 26, the day of the career fair, outside the Lory Student Center.

“Assuming that we have the victories that we are anticipating, we will try to apply further pressure onto the (CSU) administration and onto our university because it’s not just these three corporations,” Albrecht said. “It’s a lot deeper than that.”

