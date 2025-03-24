Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: CSU announces SNL’s Marcello Hernandez as RamFest headliner

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
March 24, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University has announced this year’s RamFest headliner. While RamEvents showcased musical talents last year, this year they will be hosting beloved Saturday Night Live comedian, Marcello Hernandez.

“RamFest is a signature event that we do each spring semester,” said Genesis Lacy, RamEvents president. “In previous years it has been a carnival or concert, but this year we decided to do a comedy show. Our office has been working on this event since last November, and now that everyone has returned from spring break, it’s all hands on deck.”

Hernandez joined SNL in 2022 and is known for his comedy skits as the character Domingo as well as skits discussing his Hispanic heritage. As Hernandez is the youngest member of the SNL cast, he attracts a younger audience perfect for a college campus. As part of his tour across America, the comedian will be making his pitstop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Lory Student Center Ballrooms.

“RamEvents is excited to announce our performer, and we hope that students are as excited as we are,” Lacy said.

Tickets are now on sale for students on the CSU tickets website.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.