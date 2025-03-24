Breaking: CSU announces SNL’s Marcello Hernandez as RamFest headliner

Colorado State University has announced this year’s RamFest headliner. While RamEvents showcased musical talents last year, this year they will be hosting beloved Saturday Night Live comedian, Marcello Hernandez.

“RamFest is a signature event that we do each spring semester,” said Genesis Lacy, RamEvents president. “In previous years it has been a carnival or concert, but this year we decided to do a comedy show. Our office has been working on this event since last November, and now that everyone has returned from spring break, it’s all hands on deck.”

Hernandez joined SNL in 2022 and is known for his comedy skits as the character Domingo as well as skits discussing his Hispanic heritage. As Hernandez is the youngest member of the SNL cast, he attracts a younger audience perfect for a college campus. As part of his tour across America, the comedian will be making his pitstop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Lory Student Center Ballrooms.

“RamEvents is excited to announce our performer, and we hope that students are as excited as we are,” Lacy said.

Tickets are now on sale for students on the CSU tickets website.

