How to Choose a Moving Company in 8 Simple Steps [2025]

Have you ever had to move before? Perhaps you or someone you know could have shared their experience.

Well, here’s a quick summary of it—it’s total hard work! Not the easiest tasks to check off your to-do list.

As someone moving for the first time, there are a lot of questions and planning, including how to choose a moving company that won’t leave you with a sour experience.

The horror stories of lost boxes, damaged furniture, and movers who disappear with your stuff are traumatizing. But these scenarios are best avoided by having those angel movers by your side.

The key is knowing how to pick the right movers from the sea of options available. So, here’s your guide to the 8 simple steps to help you choose the best moving company in 2025.

1. Start Your Research Early

The early bird catches the worm, or…the best moving companies.

Of course, the biggest mistake you can make when planning your move is to leave the search for a moving company last minute.

Start researching movers at least 6 – 8 weeks before your move date. You may want to start earlier if you’ll be moving during peak season (like summer).

Check out moving companies in your area via an online search.

Use online platforms like the Better Business Bureau to find reputable companies.

Word-of-mouth is not old school. Ask friends and family for recommendations.

Note:

A reputable moving company will have a solid online presence and plenty of positive feedback.

2. Check for Licensing and Insurance

If there is a non-negotiable in your search for a moving company, it should be the verification of licensing and insurance.

A licensed and insured mover protects you from scams and offers the assurance that accountable regulations are in place to protect your contract and belongings.

While there are many ways to evaluate moving companies, checking for registration with relevant regulatory bodies is more straightforward.

For instance, interstate movers must have registration with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and have a valid DOT number.

Note:

This information is verifiable on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website.

3. Get Multiple Quotes

After narrowing your search to a few registered and insured moving companies that stick out to you, contact them and get a detailed quote for your move.

The aim is to get at least three quotes from different companies for comparison.

Don’t settle for the first estimate you get. In your comparison, you may find that some quotes are too good to be true. It’s best to be wary of such companies.

Often, quotes that are significantly lower than the others could be a bait-and-switch tactic. There’s usually a hidden charge with such quotes.

Moving companies have two types of quotes:

Binding estimate, where the final cost of moving doesn’t change from the initial estimate unless you add extra services.

A non-binding estimate, where the final cost is determined by the weight of your items.

Note:

A legitimate moving company will usually offer an in-home survey to give you the most accurate estimate rather than a random quote.

That’s one thing to look out for on how to choose a trustworthy moving company.

4. Learn What Services are Included

Does your move require specialty services?

Do you have fragile items, a piano, or need to store your belongings temporarily?

Don’t know how to choose a moving company that can accommodate these services?

Start by asking. Make sure the company offers these services and includes them in your quote.

Also, some movers provide packing materials, disassembly/reassembly of furniture, and even cleaning services.

These extras can save you time and the hassle involved in getting them done yourself.

5. Inquire About Their Experience and Expertise

You know the saying that experience is the best teacher? This applies to deciding how to select the best moving company for your relocation.

Experience matters, especially for long-distance moves!

Do they have experience with interstate or cross-country relocations?

How about with moves similar to yours?

Also, inquire about their equipment.

Do they use modern, well-maintained trucks?

Are their staff trained and background-checked?

How about lifting tools?

These are important details that matter as much as verifying their credentials.

6. Verify Their Address and Contact Information

It may sound basic, but it’s an important part of choosing the right moving company for you. Scammers often operate under fake names and addresses.

By confirming the company’s physical address and checking to see if it matches the one listed on their website and any official documents, you reduce the chances of falling victim to a scam.

A legitimate moving company will not only have a professional website, but also well-established contact information.

Note:

If you can, visit said address and see things out for yourself.

7. Watch Out for Red Flags

Communicating with your potential movers via phone calls or emails is convenient. But you must know that sometimes, it’s not what a company says but what they don’t say.

Wondering how to choose a moving company that walks their talk? Look out for red flags.

Large deposit upfront. This could be a scam or a first sign of a problematic company. Many reputable companies demand a small deposit and request the balance after the move.

Absent physical address or refusal to provide a written estimate is a glaring red flag. This reeks of unprofessionalism.

Deflecting answers. The use of high-pressure sales tactics or vague answers about licensing and insurance.

Name switches are also things to look out for. It’s suspicious behavior, and something might definitely be up!

8. Read the Fine Print

Finally, before signing any contract, read it thoroughly!

Pay particular attention to cancellation policies, liability for damaged or lost items, and the delivery window.

Look for details on the claims process and acceptable forms of payment. Ensure you understand your rights and responsibilities as well as theirs.

A moving handbook is often provided before move-in day.

You should not sign a blank contract on any account. Ensure that everything is in writing, including all the items in your moving inventory.

Note:

This will be beneficial should you need to initiate a claims process later.