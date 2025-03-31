Founded 1891.

ASCSU Elections: Meet speaker of the senate candidate Brooke Reese

Sam Hutton, News Editor
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The 2025 Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Candidate Brooke Reese poses for a photo March 31.

With campaigns for the Associated Students of Colorado State University speaker of the senate for the 2025-26 academic year fully underway, The Collegian sat down with candidate Brooke Reese to discuss her platforms, backgrounds and goals for ASCSU.

Reese is the current speaker pro tempore in senate, having previously served as a senator for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and as vice chair of the Internal Affairs Committee. She is running uncontested in this year’s race for speaker of the senate.

ASCSU election voting is open April 7-9.

Background, ASCSU experience, qualifications

Reese: I have a lot of leadership experience outside of ASCSU and CSU. I am a political science and neuroscience student, and I have facilitated youth trainings on leadership theory since I was 16. I was also a very involved Boy Scout. It’s silly a little bit, but when I joined ASCSU, it was something that I saw a lot of issues with, and I was confused on why certain things that I felt should be happening weren’t happening, and I wanted to be a part of facilitating solutions that will better serve students like me and students like the people on my team — the senate — which represents the overall student body.

I think my experience as speaker pro tempore has prepared me greatly for this position, first in terms of team development. Previous to this position, (Hayden Taylor) and I respectively served in the Internal Affairs Committee, Hayden (as chair) and the vice chair, me. But being in these positions, specifically knowing the senate as intimately as I’ve been able to and assisting Hayden, has really prepared me to take his initiatives a step forward but also further introduce those of my own.

I know the senate as well. Within the speaker pro tempore position, I’m meant to be a liaison between my branch and other branches, legislative cabinet and senators, being a friend for senators but additionally being the speaker’s right- and left-hand man. So I think in being everyone’s best friend this year, I am uniquely equipped to understand not just what the senate wants but what the senate needs and what we could do collectively.

Campaign platform, campus issues, priorities

Reese: It’s something that’s repeated every year, but I think it ultimately breaks down into outreach and transparency but, furthermore, accountability on both of those ends. Within my positionality this year, I’ve been able to produce tangible solutions to some of our problems. ASCSU has been known to be a hostile environment in the past, but with the introduction of things like onboarding, we’ve seen a distinct shift in culture. If senators are empowered to do their jobs — if senators are aware of their powers — senators and associate senators are the most powerful people within ASCSU.

Senate has the unique capacity to work bottom up, and I think within my experience this year, in the trust that I’ve established with the senate, and furthermore, my general leadership ability, I can utilize my team, and senate is my team. Addressing transparency (and) addressing outreach cannot be solved by one person. It would have to be solved by the senate within its entirety. And in that, I think I have the ability to facilitate the conversations and the strategic game-planning toward more outreach that will lead to more transparency.

Currently, it’s codified that hours (spent) in senate count toward office hours. That’s something that I’d look into amending, not to put more work on senators or associate senators’ plates; I think that they should be compensated, and that’s something that I talked to Jakye (Nunley) about today. But office hours have a distinct purpose. Office hours are meant to facilitate outreach. Office hours break down into three things: professional development — to help us as representatives — outreach to our constituencies and being a team player for ASCSU. That’s what office hours are for. So for senate hours to flood into that and not be their own respective things dismisses the purpose of office hours.

As soon as I found out I was running uncontested, I opened up a copy of the bylaws to start editing. Our documents are inaccessible in how they’re currently formatted. The job descriptions for each of the respective positions within the legislative branch, but as well as our due diligence to other branches as described in our constitution, don’t make sense. They’re convoluted, they’re contradicting and they’re nomadic. Definitively, the bylaws, I plan on making a lot of revisions to. But in that, I also plan on having the senate read out the bylaws in their entirety, so that everyone knows exactly what their powers are. At the beginning of the year, we start on that same page.

ASCSU/student relationship, ASCSU future goals

Reese: I want us to have things codified that we know now. I think ultimately, our documents function as a form of transition report from senate to senate, and I want to have more affirmative means of transition reports. I want, first and foremost, transition reports to be codified. I’m writing that legislation now, so it’ll hit the floor soon.

Caucuses have bylaws. It’s something that’s also going to be codified soon. I want to see things like authors’ rights be codified. I want there to be more affirmative means of outreach, like actual, tangible uniformity within the colleges. Not necessarily uniformity in the sense that they’re all the same, but our contact with them is equal to ensure the amount of equity in the space that is necessary for the different colleges. Once we establish that contact, we establish that accountability, and I think that’s what will propel us forward.

In every failure we have, in every issue we run into, it’s a unique opportunity for another solution. As long as we write those solutions down, as long as we have those opinion requests filed, (I’m) more than happy to take an opinion request if it means that the senate has a better answer to a question that previously was unanswered.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn’t be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He’s honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian’s long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he’s learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He’s reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.