Check these 4 things off your FoCo to-do list this winter

Another year brings another cold winter here in Fort Collins. Some students may be accustomed to the area, while others may be experiencing their first snowy winter.

Regardless of the circumstance, it may be hard to figure out what to do over the winter, as many outdoor events are being cancelled due to the weather. Here are some recommendations for activities to do in the cold weather.

Winter Farmers Market

The Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market is a great way to try out both fresh food and packaged food from local vendors. With over 90 vendors to purchase from, there’s no shortage of coffee, tea, honey, cookies or vegetables.

Located in the Foothills Mall, the Winter Farmers Market is the only winter market currently operating in Northern Colorado.

The market doesn’t only sell food-related items; they also have vendors who sell crafts. From jewelry to crocheted goods, there are plenty of thoughtfully created items to browse.

If you have a few dollars to spare and are looking for something to add to your kitchen, why not support local vendors and treat yourself to a sweet treat or crafted item?

Snowshoeing

With the snow comes new opportunities for people to experience things they may have never even considered. Why not pick up on a new hobby and try out snowshoeing?

There are plenty of locations offering snowshoe rentals that are not hard to come by. JAX Fort Collins Outdoor Gear offers a rental pair for $15 for a 24 hour period. Additionally, the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center offers snowshoes to students looking to rent.

In Fort Collins, there is no shortage of places to snowshoe. Popular locations include Horsetooth Reservoir and Lory State Park, which both feature unique trails to follow and sights to see.

Hot coffee, tea

Being in the snow and cold is not for everyone. Sometimes it’s nice to separate yourself from the outdoors and warm up with a cup of hot coffee.

Fort Collins is home to plenty of cafes with various flavors of coffee to satisfy diverse pallets. If coffee isn’t to someone’s taste, there are also plenty of tea options.

Alleycat Coffee House is a popular option among locals and CSU students because of its cozy atmosphere, making it a hot spot for studying. Another popular coffee shop is Just Love Coffee Cafe. Paired with breakfast eats and a well-lit interior, a cup of Joe at Just Love Coffee Cafe makes for a traditional cafe experience.

There’s plenty of coffee around Fort Collins, so it’s worth exploring to discover your favorite cafe.

Sledding

Sledding is the tried-and-true activity during the winter time. There are plenty of locations around Fort Collins that offer great hills to sled on. Some of these locations include Edora Park and Fossil Creek Park.

Countless hours can be spent lapping the hill, and if someone is feeling extra adventurous, why not build some small jumps in the snow?

No one is ever too old to sled, especially when trying to kill time or to do something fun with friends.

