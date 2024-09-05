The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Horsetooth Mountain draws hikers for breathtaking views, adventure

Sophie Webb, Staff Reporter
September 9, 2024
Collegian | Aria Paul
Horsetooth Rock is located at the summit of Horsetooth Mountain, standing at 7,259 feet Sept 7. Horsetooth Mountain Open Space consists of 2,711 acres of land, offering 29 miles of connected trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

Whether residents know Horsetooth Mountain as a fun hike, an iconic landmark or a mountain among the heap that glorify Colorado, it is a well-known landmark across the Front Range with the name describing it to a tee.

Although widely recognized by the mid-20th century, the exact origin of Horsetooth Rock is unclear. Whether it was the blood of a giant who stained the rocks red or simply a rock that precisely resembles an animal’s tooth because of erosion, it is a staple sight in Fort Collins.

“Being an avid photographer, birder, climber, mountain biker and hiker, Horsetooth Rock has it all,” said Simon Tolzmann, a Colorado State University student. “After a couple of easy miles of hiking through beautiful ponderosa pine forest, the scramble up to the very top is always quite fun.”

Because the rock has been around for so long, there is one legend about a sleeping giant that makes the experience even more fun when hikers discover it.

The sleeping giant was a protector of all wildlife, but when Native Americans wanted to hunt, they were unable to do so with the sleeping giant watching over. One hunter decided to attack the giant at his weakest, resulting in the giant’s blood coloring the soil red, with the cracked rock representing the giant’s broken heart.

“Being from the Midwest and now living just minutes away from somewhere like Horsetooth Rock is quite special,” Tolzmann said.

Horsetooth is also home to a man-made reservoir, originally designed for the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, but it soon became much more.

With an estimated 1 million visitors each year, it is now the third-busiest reservoir in Colorado.

“I frequently kayak because it’s a nice local spot where I can just go out and get out on the water and just get a good exercise in or practice on some of my skills that I’m developing,” said Nick Becker, the CSU Outdoor Club treasurer.

Becker often visits Horsetooth Reservoir as an avid hiker and has experience with the rock.

“It’s a relatively easy hike,” Becker said. “It’s pretty accessible. It’s not too steep. There’s nothing too challenging about the hike, so it’s very family friendly. If you can walk, you can do the hike.”

Horsetooth Rock is around 5 miles round trip with an incline of 1,411 feet. This hike is classified as moderate, making it a perfect hike for people of all ages, especially those new to the hiking game.

Those wanting to take the experience to the next level can also hike the Horsetooth Falls Loop, adding a mile to the total course.

“My roommates and I … decided that Horsetooth Falls trail would be a great warmup for the hikes that Fort Collins provides,” CSU student Cooper Schaefer said. “The scenery at every stop we took was breathtaking.”

For those whose hiking companion is their furry friend, dogs are allowed on the trails as long as they have a leash on.

It is recommended to start the hike early, not only because it can get very populated but also to avoid the heat. It is a good sunrise hike, getting to the summit and watching the sun light up Fort Collins as the morning starts.

“At the summit, we could see the Rocky Mountain peaks to our west and the entire city of Fort Collins to our east,” Schaefer said.

For those just expecting to see Fort Collins, most hikers are pleasantly surprised when they look west atop the mountain to find a vibrant valley full of flora and fauna.

Hikers can also see other animals on their hike, whether it be a chipmunk or curious elk that stay close to the trail. Horsetooth Mountain is a perfect beginner hike and something easy to do on a weekend to explore more of Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

“We will definitely be returning soon for another beautiful hike,” Schaefer said.

Reach Sophie Webb at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

