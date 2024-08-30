Compost Queen is revolutionizing sustainability in Northern Colorado

Composting is a biological process that breaks down organic materials into a soil-like substance that can be used as fertilizer instead of the waste going to a landfill. However, not everyone has the space or resources for composting, which is why Compost Queen is making sustainability more accessible by offering curbside food waste composting.

“I realized that my backyard composting wasn’t working as I hoped,” said Jamie Blanchard-Poling, Compost Queen founder and owner. “One household typically doesn’t generate enough waste to compost effectively year-round. That’s when I learned about community composting and developed the business plan to gather different people’s household organic waste and process it in one spot.”

Founded in 2018, Compost Queen is the only permitted and licensed facility to haul and compost organic material in Northern Colorado. Customers fill their 4-gallon bucket with food scraps, which Compost Queen collects, empties, cleans and composts for them.

Personalized monthly service reports provide customers with insights into their climate impact, including the weight of food scraps diverted from the landfill. Twice a year, in spring and fall, customers are invited to collect finished compost for their own use.

“That is one of my main focuses — just to educate the community on what composting is, why you should do it and how to do it yourself because that’s where it all starts. When I do a consulting client, I give them all the nuts and bolts of composting, and then I’ll check in on them to make sure it’s going well and give them any tips and tricks they need.” – Jamie Blanchard-Poling, Compost Queen founder

“When we were small, we only offered compost once a year because that’s how much we could produce,” Blanchard-Poling said. “Now, with the growth of our customer base and commercial programs, we can offer it twice a year.”

Despite their growth, Compost Queen remains dedicated to environmental stewardship as a public benefit corporation. Their mission is to empower communities to embrace composting while making a positive impact.

“Being a PBC means we have to prioritize the environment and our community in every decision we make, whether financial, structural or environmental,” Blanchard-Poling said. “That was very important to me as a composting company.”

This commitment is reflected in every aspect of the business as they continue to strive for a sustainable future, regardless of the challenges, including finances and being woman owned in the male-dominated waste industry.

“The difficulties are definitely financial,” Blanchard-Poling said. “This past year, I secured a grant for our first electric vehicle for deliveries. I’m excited to step in that direction, but it’s still a financial hurdle to choose what’s best for the environment even if it’s not the best for the business.”

Compost Queen’s innovative approach to composting and dedication to environmental stewardship has set it apart as a leader in sustainable waste management. But after a state regulator told Blanchard-Poling her single-location composting was too large, she began partnerships with local businesses and farms.

“Composting makes our team feel super proud about what we do,” said Holly Hynes, general manager of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, which partners with Compost Queen. “We are all so psyched to be able to say that we divert that much waste per week from the landfill.”

Whether providing drop-off locations for compostable materials like local coffee chain The Human Bean or using their services to create a more sustainable business like Snooze, community and mutually beneficial relationships are a cornerstone of Compost Queen’s success.

“We don’t really advertise that we do this — we do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Hynes said. “Our founders, Jon and Adam Schlegel, believe in doing what is right for the community and leaving the world just a little better than it was the day before. As one of very few restaurants able to make this happen in the area, we are definitely proud and take it seriously.”

Compost Queen believes one of the main issues with promoting composting is a lack of education. Beyond curbside composting, environmental efforts and community involvement, they offer classes and consulting and have a blog to teach individuals about the benefits of composting.

As Compost Queen continues to grow, Blanchard-Poling remains committed to her mission of driving Fort Collins and the surrounding areas toward a zero-waste future. They offer tours of their facility and Composting 101 classes every other month, and they plan to expand their services and partnerships.

Compost Queen is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come and is currently hiring operators and market representatives to support their growth.

“Whether you want to sit in a truck all day and do pickups or go out to the farmers markets and talk to people, we have opportunities for different personalities,” Blanchard-Poling said.

Compost Queen isn’t just a business; it’s a movement that redefines waste management in Fort Collins. As Jamie Blanchard-Poling and her team continue to lead the charge in redefining waste as a valuable resource, Compost Queen is not just composting for Northern Colorado — it’s cultivating a legacy of environmental sustainability.

“If you’re an entrepreneur or in college wanting to start a business, just don’t give up,” Blanchard-Poling said. “There were so many times I wanted to give up and just say, ‘Screw it.’ It can get so frustrating and upsetting, but if you quit, you’ll never know what you could have become.”

