Meet the life and culture desk: We are dedicated to telling essential cultural stories

Dear readers,

The life and culture desk primarily focuses on providing the best and most reliable coverage of local happenings in the Fort Collins area.

Whether that be a local parade focusing on adorable corgis, a specific cultural event discussing the hardships and perseverance of a group on campus or a newly opened restaurant full of delicious items, the life and culture desk takes each of these stories and treats them with the utmost respect and care.

The life and culture desk retains a sizable and strong group of dedicated reporters, eager to learn and expand their horizons as aspiring writers for The Collegian by providing excellent coverage.

As life and culture editor, I take great pride in the content released under life and culture. I understand and appreciate the importance of each story coming through this desk and strive to reflect the uniqueness of each story to the best of my ability.

Life and culture provides valuable insight into Fort Collins living, major cultural events, local business highlights and the occasional feature on individuals making waves in the community.

There is plenty to explore and experience in Fort Collins, and this desk’s mission is to highlight it all through reliable coverage.

Sincerely,

Christian Arndt, life and culture editor

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.