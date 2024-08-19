The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Meet the life and culture desk: We are dedicated to telling essential cultural stories

Christian Arndt, Life and Culture Editor
August 20, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear readers,

The life and culture desk primarily focuses on providing the best and most reliable coverage of local happenings in the Fort Collins area.

Whether that be a local parade focusing on adorable corgis, a specific cultural event discussing the hardships and perseverance of a group on campus or a newly opened restaurant full of delicious items, the life and culture desk takes each of these stories and treats them with the utmost respect and care.

The life and culture desk retains a sizable and strong group of dedicated reporters, eager to learn and expand their horizons as aspiring writers for The Collegian by providing excellent coverage.

As life and culture editor, I take great pride in the content released under life and culture. I understand and appreciate the importance of each story coming through this desk and strive to reflect the uniqueness of each story to the best of my ability.

Life and culture provides valuable insight into Fort Collins living, major cultural events, local business highlights and the occasional feature on individuals making waves in the community.

There is plenty to explore and experience in Fort Collins, and this desk’s mission is to highlight it all through reliable coverage.

Sincerely,

Christian Arndt, life and culture editor

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Christian Arndt
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
Christian Arndt is the returning editor for the life and culture desk for the 2024-25 school year at The Collegian. Hailing from Silverthorne, Colorado, Arndt began his writing journey in high school. With the help of his English teacher, he found his love for writing and, eventually, his love for journalistic writing. Arndt is a fourth-year at Colorado State University, where he will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. Although his studies have provided excellent insight and practice within journalism, The Collegian has helped Arndt foster professionalism and experience in the field. Arndt looks forward to learning and growing through this experience. Initially a reporter for the arts and entertainment desk in early 2023, Arndt primarily focused on movie reviews, local art coverage and curated playlists. He soon took over as the second-ever editor for the life and culture desk in summer 2023, where he takes pride in providing coverage on local happenings, cultural events and local business features. Going into this year with the same amount of enthusiasm as last, Arndt is looking forward to providing accurate and important coverage of the Fort Collins area. If not editing articles, Arndt can be found watching movies, listening to punk rock, hoping for a Talking Heads reunion tour and walking his adorable dog, Penny.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.