Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities

Given that Fort Collins is an area centered on outdoor activities, some may feel trapped and out of ideas for what to do during these winter months. However, there are plenty of fun indoor activities to participate in with the cold weather.

Chipper’s Lanes

Chipper’s Lanes is a true Fort Collins staple when it comes to fun indoor activities. It’s almost impossible to not have a good time there, with bowling, plenty of arcade games and the occasional live music performance.

Chipper’s Lanes also provides plenty of discounts to keep the bowling affordable, such as 50% Off Mondays and the College Special, which gives any Colorado State University Student with their student ID in tow 20% off of their tab.

With two locations both within three miles of campus, Chipper’s Lanes is a fairly close trip for any student.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Who doesn’t love a good museum? The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has a little something for everyone.

Some of the many exhibits the museum has to offer are the Music & Sound Lab, which allows each visitor to explore the history of Fort Collins music and play instruments; Wildlands & Wildlife, which houses plenty of fossils; and Sun, Earth, Universe — a whole exhibit focused on space.

With admission at $9.50 for students with IDs and $12.50 for other adults, it’s hard to pass up on some good educational fun.

Escape rooms

Fort Collins is home to a variety of escape rooms around town. Each one offers a rotating selection of themes to choose from and enjoy alone or with friends.

Each escape room location has varying levels of difficulty; some are built for more experienced escapers, while others are made for a more casual, family-friendly setting.

Some of these locations include Time Emporium Escape Rooms, The Markey Escape Rooms and the Somewhere Secret, just to name a few.

The time limits of these rooms vary, with some lasting 30 minutes and others about an hour. The themes vary across rooms, some more horror oriented, while others may be more of a traditional adventure-based escape room.

No matter experience or intrigue level, Fort Collins is bound to provide an escape room for participants to enjoy completing.

Pinball Jones

What better way to brave the winter than to stay indoors and play some fun arcade games?

Located in Old Town Square is a metal staircase that leads to a floor underground with 38 pinball machines ready to play as well as arcade cabinets.

For those who want to enjoy a beverage, Pinball Jones sports plenty of craft beers and local craft spirits to ease into the night. They provide nonalcoholic drinks as well.

Another thing to consider while visiting Pinball Jones is the tournaments they host. For those feeling confident in their pinball abilities, why not go ahead and take a chance against some other members in the Fort Collins community?

There are plenty of options in the local area to have a fun day or night during the chilly winter here in Fort Collins. So get out there, have fun and, most importantly, stay warm.

