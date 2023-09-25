Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better

Ayla Sanchez, Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023

As students settle into the semester with autumn in the breeze and Homecoming in full swing, it’s natural that bars become a way to get away from the nonstop tests and homework, especially on a Thursday night in Old Town Square.

Ram Band has been around for a long while, becoming a tradition for Colorado State University students over 21 years old with an extra $12 looking for a good time bar hopping on a Thursday night. 

Ram Band was initially established with The Rec Room, The Yeti Bar & Grill and the Drunken Monkey, which are side by side in Old Town Square. After the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bar District replaced the Drunken Monkey. Three bars for just $12 is a great deal for those looking to change environments.

However, Ram Band isn’t the only band in town anymore since a competitor rose in August with cheaper prices.

Brothers Bar & Grill in Old Town has become a direct competitor with Ram Band, boasting unlimited wells for just $10 without the hassle of changing bars.

The atmosphere is full of just as much excitement, although with everyone rushing next door to The Bar District, Brothers Bar & Grill has a much more chill vibe that’s perfect for anyone new to the bar scene. 

Mike Begovich, general manager of Brothers Bar & Grill, said the environment creates a fun atmosphere where you can have fun drinking, playing shuffleboard, dancing and hanging out with friends. He praised the establishment for its many booths, which allow for eight people to sit at a time — an asset not many bars have.

“It’s a fun hangout spot, party spot, dance — anything and everything for you,” Begovich said.

When thinking of where to go — Ram Band versus BroBand it’s also important to recognize the differences, such as the times allotted for drinking and hanging out. Both bands have different hours, Ramband’s times being shorter, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, whereas BroBand keeps their party going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We host ours for 90 more minutes than Ramband and keep it $2 cheaper,” Begovich said. “We also always make sure our bar is staffed, so you never have to wait too long for a drink.”

One thing Begovich mentioned is how Brothers Bar & Grill participates in a program formed by New Belgium, which puts money back into the fermentation science and technology program as well as provides funding for athletics at CSU.

“We partnered up with New Belgium to do Old Aggie with it, and the more Old Aggie we buy, the more dollars go back to CSU through New Belgium as well,” Begovich said. “So it benefits and goes full circle with college students coming in and having fun. We keep buying those kegs, and money goes back into CSU through New Belgium and Old Aggie.”

Essentially, going to BroBand and ordering multiple Old Aggies means supporting students at CSU, and what’s not to love about supporting the Rams?

For a night full of excitement for those who prefer to bar hop, Ram Band is the place to be, as they provide a great deal in collaboration with three bars for just $12.

However, for those who prefer a more relaxed environment full of good times, laughs and hanging out with friends, consider Brothers Bar & Grill for a game of pool and a few Old Aggies.

“We like having fun, and we like providing great value to our wonderful college students and population we have here and the rest of Fort Collins as well,” Begovich said. “It’s a great time, so come hang out in a good environment.”

Reach Ayla Sanchez at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Ayla Sanchez
Ayla “AJ” Sanchez is an editor for the news desk at The Collegian starting the fall semester of 2023. She hopes to bring accurate and positive news to The Collegian and get coverage on the things that matter to Colorado State University and Fort Collins as a whole. Sanchez is new to CSU and The Collegian, having no experience in news writing before joining. A transfer from the Community College of Denver, Sanchez hopes to learn more about university life and the traditions surrounding CSU. Her goal is to thrive in this new environment and make a new start for herself. Sanchez is a double major in journalism and political science with a minor in history. Her goal is to become a representative of Colorado to bring change within the state and the country as a whole. She hopes to gain experience while at CSU that will help her reach her goal. Outside of work and school, Sanchez loves to hike, visit various bodies of water — City Park’s lake being her favorite — and walk to 7-Eleven for a nice cold Slurpee. She's excited for the winter since building snowmen and snowball fights are her favorite activities. Sanchez is excited for the kick-off of the new school year and to be one of this year's news editors.


