Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better

As students settle into the semester with autumn in the breeze and Homecoming in full swing, it’s natural that bars become a way to get away from the nonstop tests and homework, especially on a Thursday night in Old Town Square.

Ram Band has been around for a long while, becoming a tradition for Colorado State University students over 21 years old with an extra $12 looking for a good time bar hopping on a Thursday night.

Ram Band was initially established with The Rec Room, The Yeti Bar & Grill and the Drunken Monkey, which are side by side in Old Town Square. After the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bar District replaced the Drunken Monkey. Three bars for just $12 is a great deal for those looking to change environments.

However, Ram Band isn’t the only band in town anymore since a competitor rose in August with cheaper prices.

Brothers Bar & Grill in Old Town has become a direct competitor with Ram Band, boasting unlimited wells for just $10 without the hassle of changing bars.

The atmosphere is full of just as much excitement, although with everyone rushing next door to The Bar District, Brothers Bar & Grill has a much more chill vibe that’s perfect for anyone new to the bar scene.

Mike Begovich, general manager of Brothers Bar & Grill, said the environment creates a fun atmosphere where you can have fun drinking, playing shuffleboard, dancing and hanging out with friends. He praised the establishment for its many booths, which allow for eight people to sit at a time — an asset not many bars have.

“It’s a fun hangout spot, party spot, dance — anything and everything for you,” Begovich said.

When thinking of where to go — Ram Band versus BroBand— it’s also important to recognize the differences, such as the times allotted for drinking and hanging out. Both bands have different hours, Ramband’s times being shorter, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, whereas BroBand keeps their party going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We host ours for 90 more minutes than Ramband and keep it $2 cheaper,” Begovich said. “We also always make sure our bar is staffed, so you never have to wait too long for a drink.”

One thing Begovich mentioned is how Brothers Bar & Grill participates in a program formed by New Belgium, which puts money back into the fermentation science and technology program as well as provides funding for athletics at CSU.

“We partnered up with New Belgium to do Old Aggie with it, and the more Old Aggie we buy, the more dollars go back to CSU through New Belgium as well,” Begovich said. “So it benefits and goes full circle with college students coming in and having fun. We keep buying those kegs, and money goes back into CSU through New Belgium and Old Aggie.”

Essentially, going to BroBand and ordering multiple Old Aggies means supporting students at CSU, and what’s not to love about supporting the Rams?

For a night full of excitement for those who prefer to bar hop, Ram Band is the place to be, as they provide a great deal in collaboration with three bars for just $12.

However, for those who prefer a more relaxed environment full of good times, laughs and hanging out with friends, consider Brothers Bar & Grill for a game of pool and a few Old Aggies.

“We like having fun, and we like providing great value to our wonderful college students and population we have here and the rest of Fort Collins as well,” Begovich said. “It’s a great time, so come hang out in a good environment.”

