The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: 40th annual AISES Powwow

Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
November 7, 2024

  • A dancer bows their head during the grand entry song at the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2.

    '

  • Yellowhorse-Davis Thomas holds a buffalo horn dance wand during the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom in Fort Collins Nov. 2.

    '

  • Yellowhorse-Davis Thomas of the Oglala Lakota and Tlingit tribes dances the dog soldier dance during the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2. “The regalia I wear takes up to about a year to make,” Thomas said. “You can’t make one overnight, so you have to keep building onto the regalia.”

    '

  • Participants of the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow dance during the grand entry song in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2.

    '

  • Kimberly Davis of the Yaqui tribe dances the jingle dress dance during the grand entry song at 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2. “What I wear is a healing dress, a medicine dress,” Davis said. “I dance for the people.”

    '

  • A traditional jingle dress worn by a dancer at the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2.

    '

  • Yellowhorse-Davis Thomas of the Oglala Lakota and Tlingit tribes dances the dog soldier dance during the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2. “It is a very old style of dance,” Thomas said. “It is one of the oldest dances amongst our tribe.”

    '

  • Anthony Martinez of the Oglala Lakota tribe prepares to dance the grass dance during the 40th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow in the Colorado State University Ballroom Nov. 2. “My dance comes from a warrior society,” Martinez said. “We were scouts. We would go out and be the first ones to look upon where we would (make) our camp and where we would hunt. … We’d be the first ones out there to lay down the grass. (And) as our people would put up our tipis, we would dance the whole time.”

    '
About the Contributor
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.