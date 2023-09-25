Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

In the early morning of Aug. 23, Sheldon Lake in City Park was filled with dead fish. The discovery...

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

The indie-groove jam band Goose is set to take the stage 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Colorado...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Peanuts to CAM: A history of CSU’s mascots

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 11, 2023
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Trin+Bonner+%7C+The+Collegian%29
Collegian | Trin Bonner
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)

Founded in 1870, Colorado State University has celebrated many mascots before the current CAM the Ram. In the 153-year history of the land-grant institution, four live animals have represented CSU’s culture and community as its mascots.

Peanuts the Bulldog: 1913-18

CSU’s first animal ambassador and mascot was an English bulldog named Peanuts. In 1912, Peanuts was purchased from a pet store and introduced to a fraternity. Peanuts was given complete access to roam around campus, even chasing students and refusing to leave a car, prompting police involvement.

Ad

Formerly Colorado Agricultural College, Peanuts was loved around campus during his lifetime. Despite never being officially christened as mascot, Peanuts was present at each home football game that the CAC played, including two championship games in 1915 and 1916.

During World War I, Peanuts accompanied a Colorado Army National Guard artillery unit Battery A from Colorado to New Jersey for training in 1916. While undoubtedly missed on campus, Peanuts kept soldiers in training company and even participated in a military parade in New York City until the soldiers were deployed.

However, upon returning to Fort Collins, Peanuts was poisoned in response to another fraternity’s dog being poisoned as well. Rumors remain as to whether the perpetrator was from the University of Colorado Boulder; however, no proof was found.

Unlike CAM the Ram, Peanuts was not replaced by another English bulldog following his death.

Teddy the Bear: 1919-20

Following Peanuts’ death, a 15-month-old black bear named Teddy was CSU’s first official mascot. Teddy originally belonged to a former member of a traveling show called Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show before being given to the college.

Teddy was always present at football games and parades, and he always wore a trademark sweater that students from CU Boulder attempted to steal.

Teddy’s legacy is best known for his presence in a 1919 campus documentary — the earliest confirmed footage of CSU.

In 1920, however, Teddy was retired from his position.

Gallant Defender the Bulldog: 1936-38

CSU’s least-known mascot is a bulldog named Gallant Defender. Gallant became CSU’s mascot during the time the university was named Colorado State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts.

Ad

A white English bulldog that was reminiscent of Peanuts, Gallant Defender was a gift to CSU from alumnus Glenn Morris, who won a gold medal in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics. Morris competed in track and field and won a gold medal in the decathlon, and Gallant was gifted to him from the Denver Kennel Club.

The most prominent part of Gallant’s appearance was a custom collar that read: “A Champion for a Champion.”

Gallant was only part of CSU’s history for around two years before he was retired with little mention.

CAM the Ram: 1945 to present

CSU’s most recognizable mascot and longtime animal ambassador CAM the Ram was designated as CSU’s mascot starting in 1945, when the student body decided that Rams best represented the culture of Colorado A&M. When Colorado A&M was rebranded to CSU in 1957, CAM remained as the mascot.

CSU’s first ram was named Buck, and it was not until 1954 that the symbolic mascot was named CAM, as both an acronym for Colorado A&M and a rhyme.

There have been 26 rams that have served as CAM, and a new CAM is brought on when a previous one either retires or dies. CAM is always a Rambouillet sheep.

As mascot, CAM lives in a top-secret location off campus and is cared for by a group of two dozen Ram Handlers who are responsible for cleaning, feeding and caring for him. He receives 24-hour supervision and care. The current CAM has been CSU’s animal ambassador since 2020.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Drones in formation of a planet at Colorado State University Oct. 6.
Brightflight lights up sky at CSU’s first drone light show
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Participants watch a presentation put on during Disability Inclusion Week.
SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Colorado State University students wear their countries’ flags with pride at the National Hispanic Heritage Month launch Sept. 13. Students displayed their cultures, featuring the Mexican and Guatemalan flags to name a few.
El Centro celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
More in Homepage
Horoscopes Oct. 9-15
Horoscopes Oct. 9-15
Seriously: Parents return to their roots during Homecoming
Seriously: Parents return to their roots during Homecoming
New roots planted for Peace Corps Tribute Garden
New roots planted for Peace Corps Tribute Garden
Annabelle Thomas and Eva Salm practice for the two buck event where they compete on how fast they can saw a cookie off of the log, while also keeping the width even Sept. 29.
CSU logging Choptoberfest marks revival of sport
Colorado State University redshirt junior Malaya Jones (1) leaps for the ball.
Rams notch back-to-back home sweeps against SJSU
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Utah State defeats CSU after Rams give up early lead
More in Life and Culture
Salt Road Brewing bartender Suzy Hawbaker pours a beer for thirsty customers during the brewerys Oktoberfest Sept. 23. Its super cool to work at a brewery and see the process of the beer being made, Hawbaker said. Getting to witness the beer from beginning to end and then seeing it in the hands of the customer has to be the best part of this job.
Salt Road Brewing hosts 1st Oktoberfest
Indians walk in a local market in New Delhi Jan. 13.
Semester at Sea: To be a student of the world
Shatter Rage Room owner Caitlin Nelson smashes an assortment of jars and keyboards Sept. 22. Ultimately it takes some time to deconstruct what you know about yourself in order to change and in order to move on, Nelson said.
Shatter Rage Room: Break dishes, make a breakthrough
Students ride in to free food and resources during the Bike to School Event between the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library.
ASCSU promotes sustainable commuting with Bike 2 School
A guest in the store browses the shelves of Old Firehouse Books in Old Town Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Old Firehouse Books prioritizes NoCo pride
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background is in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *