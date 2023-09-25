Peanuts to CAM: A history of CSU’s mascots

Founded in 1870, Colorado State University has celebrated many mascots before the current CAM the Ram. In the 153-year history of the land-grant institution, four live animals have represented CSU’s culture and community as its mascots.

Peanuts the Bulldog: 1913-18

CSU’s first animal ambassador and mascot was an English bulldog named Peanuts. In 1912, Peanuts was purchased from a pet store and introduced to a fraternity. Peanuts was given complete access to roam around campus, even chasing students and refusing to leave a car, prompting police involvement.

Formerly Colorado Agricultural College, Peanuts was loved around campus during his lifetime. Despite never being officially christened as mascot, Peanuts was present at each home football game that the CAC played, including two championship games in 1915 and 1916.

During World War I, Peanuts accompanied a Colorado Army National Guard artillery unit Battery A from Colorado to New Jersey for training in 1916. While undoubtedly missed on campus, Peanuts kept soldiers in training company and even participated in a military parade in New York City until the soldiers were deployed.

However, upon returning to Fort Collins, Peanuts was poisoned in response to another fraternity’s dog being poisoned as well. Rumors remain as to whether the perpetrator was from the University of Colorado Boulder; however, no proof was found.

Unlike CAM the Ram, Peanuts was not replaced by another English bulldog following his death.

Teddy the Bear: 1919-20

Following Peanuts’ death, a 15-month-old black bear named Teddy was CSU’s first official mascot. Teddy originally belonged to a former member of a traveling show called Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show before being given to the college.

Teddy was always present at football games and parades, and he always wore a trademark sweater that students from CU Boulder attempted to steal.

Teddy’s legacy is best known for his presence in a 1919 campus documentary — the earliest confirmed footage of CSU.

In 1920, however, Teddy was retired from his position.

Gallant Defender the Bulldog: 1936-38

CSU’s least-known mascot is a bulldog named Gallant Defender. Gallant became CSU’s mascot during the time the university was named Colorado State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts.

A white English bulldog that was reminiscent of Peanuts, Gallant Defender was a gift to CSU from alumnus Glenn Morris, who won a gold medal in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics. Morris competed in track and field and won a gold medal in the decathlon, and Gallant was gifted to him from the Denver Kennel Club.

The most prominent part of Gallant’s appearance was a custom collar that read: “A Champion for a Champion.”

Gallant was only part of CSU’s history for around two years before he was retired with little mention.

CAM the Ram: 1945 to present

CSU’s most recognizable mascot and longtime animal ambassador CAM the Ram was designated as CSU’s mascot starting in 1945, when the student body decided that Rams best represented the culture of Colorado A&M. When Colorado A&M was rebranded to CSU in 1957, CAM remained as the mascot.

CSU’s first ram was named Buck, and it was not until 1954 that the symbolic mascot was named CAM, as both an acronym for Colorado A&M and a rhyme.

There have been 26 rams that have served as CAM, and a new CAM is brought on when a previous one either retires or dies. CAM is always a Rambouillet sheep.

As mascot, CAM lives in a top-secret location off campus and is cared for by a group of two dozen Ram Handlers who are responsible for cleaning, feeding and caring for him. He receives 24-hour supervision and care. The current CAM has been CSU’s animal ambassador since 2020.

