Live updates: CSU men’s basketball takes on San Diego State in Mountain West quarterfinals

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
Live Coverage
SDSU holds onto lead

Second Half: Colorado State 41, San Diego State 30

SDSU isn’t dominating as much as it did at the end of the first half, but it is still not allowing any room for CSU to come back or improve.

CSU is falling apart

End of First Half: Colorado State 27, San Diego State 39

SDSU is applying pressure in all the right places, and CSU can’t keep up. The Rams are having difficulty finding a way to work around the Aztecs’ screens.

Going into halftime, SDSU is on an 11-0 scoring run, and CSU hasn’t scored in over three minutes.

CSU tries to battle through SDSU aggression

First Half: Colorado State 26, San Diego State 28

Jase Butler and Rechsteiner are holding the Rams afloat. SDSU is getting comfortable shutting down the Rams in the paint, but CSU is still finding success from its 3-pointers. The Aztecs have made 18 points in the paint compared to the Rams’ four.

 

Aztecs find ways to stunt CSU

First Half: Colorado State 13, San Diego State 16

SDSU fans are flooding the Thomas and Mack Center, heightening the pressure for the Rams. The Aztecs are getting smarter defensively and are causing shot-clock violations against CSU. It has not scored for the past 3:35 minutes.

 

CSU finds its footing early

First Half: Colorado State 13, San Diego State 8

The Rams are already looking much better in the beginning compared to their game Wednesday. Both teams are creating good looks for themselves and playing clean ball; CSU is shooting a 62.5%.

Brandon Rechsteiner leads with five points.

LAS VEGAS — Colorado State has been working towards success as its won the past 9-of-10 games. Meanwhile, San Diego State has lost its most recent 4-of-5 games.

The Rams will be fighting to show that they are better than the No. 7 seed, and the Aztecs will look prove themselves as the No. 2 seed.

Check back here and @michaelfhovey on X for live updates.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

