Live updates: CSU men’s basketball takes on San Diego State in Mountain West quarterfinals

Second Half: Colorado State 41, San Diego State 30
SDSU isn’t dominating as much as it did at the end of the first half, but it is still not allowing any room for CSU to come back or improve.
End of First Half: Colorado State 27, San Diego State 39
SDSU is applying pressure in all the right places, and CSU can’t keep up. The Rams are having difficulty finding a way to work around the Aztecs’ screens.
Going into halftime, SDSU is on an 11-0 scoring run, and CSU hasn’t scored in over three minutes.
First Half: Colorado State 26, San Diego State 28
Jase Butler and Rechsteiner are holding the Rams afloat. SDSU is getting comfortable shutting down the Rams in the paint, but CSU is still finding success from its 3-pointers. The Aztecs have made 18 points in the paint compared to the Rams’ four.
First Half: Colorado State 13, San Diego State 16
SDSU fans are flooding the Thomas and Mack Center, heightening the pressure for the Rams. The Aztecs are getting smarter defensively and are causing shot-clock violations against CSU. It has not scored for the past 3:35 minutes.
First Half: Colorado State 13, San Diego State 8
The Rams are already looking much better in the beginning compared to their game Wednesday. Both teams are creating good looks for themselves and playing clean ball; CSU is shooting a 62.5%.
Brandon Rechsteiner leads with five points.
LAS VEGAS — Colorado State has been working towards success as its won the past 9-of-10 games. Meanwhile, San Diego State has lost its most recent 4-of-5 games.
The Rams will be fighting to show that they are better than the No. 7 seed, and the Aztecs will look prove themselves as the No. 2 seed.
