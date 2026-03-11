Founded 1891.

Gallery: CSU women’s basketball brings Mountain West trophy home, pushes on to NCAA

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
March 10, 2026

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) pushes through Grand Canyon Univesrity’s defense during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. CSU played GCU in their opening game in the Mountain West tournament, winning 61-59. Bargesser was the highest scorer for the Rams, putting up 19 points during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) dribbles down the court during CSU’s game against Grand Canyon University in Las Vegas March 8.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) looks for a teammate to pass to during CSU’s game against Grand Canyon University in the Mountain West tournament March 8. Carlson scored 15 points against GCU, tying Kloe Froebe (1) for the second most points scored in the Rams’ first game in the Mountain West tournament.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) dribbles around a Grand Canyon University defender during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. CSU played GCU in their opening game in the Mountain West tournament, winning 61-59. Bargesser was the highest scorer for the Rams, putting up 19 points during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) throws the ball up into the hoop during CSU’s opening game in the Mountain West tournament against Grand Canyon University March 8. Bragg scored the game-winning lay up.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles through Grand Canyon University’s defense to make a layup during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) looks for a shot during CSU’s game against Grand Canyon University in Las Vegas March 8. CSU played GCU in their opening game in the Mountain West tournament, winning 61-59.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles through Grand Canyon University’s defense to make a layup during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) goes for a layup during CSU’s opening game in the Mountain West tournament against Grand Canyon University March 8.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) and Grand Canyon University forward Norah Moo (24) watch to see if Bragg’s shot makes it into the basket during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. Bragg’s shot won the game for the Rams 61-59.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) celebrates with her team after scoring the game-winning shot during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. Bragg’s layup solidified the Ram’s 61-59 win in the final seconds of the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) celebrates with her team after scoring the game-winning shot during CSU’s game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. Bragg’s layup solidified the Ram’s 61-59 win in the final seconds of the game, moving them forward to the semifinals against the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) drives the ball around University of Nevada Las Vegas guard Mariah Elohim (2) druing CSU’s game against UNLV March 9. CSU won 66-59 against UNLV, bringing them to the final round against the Air Force Academy.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) fights through University of Nevada Las Vegas guard Mariah Elohim (2) during CSU’s game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Leimane scored 16 points for the Rams after becoming a major player after Lexus Bargesser (2) was pulled out for an injury.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles to make a shot while facing pressure from University of Nevada Las Vegas defense during CSU’s game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Carlson put 19 points on the board for the Rams, making her CSU’s highest scorer of the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) shoots a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9. Leimane went 4-of-5 from deep and 6-of-9 in total shots, adding up to 16 points on the board for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) throws the ball into the hoop during CSU’s game against University of Nevada Las Vegas during the Mountain West tournament March 9. Bargesser was pulled out in the second quarter of the game from an injury.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) shoots a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West tournament March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) pushes thorugh a University of Nevada Las Vegas defender during CSU’s game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) faces pressure during a layup from a University of Nevada Las Vegas defender during CSU’s game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) jumps to throw the ball to the hoop during CSU’s Mountain West game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball forward Lexi Deden (6) pushes through University of Nevada Las Vegas forward Meadow Roland (32) during CSU’s game against UNLV in the Mountain West semifinals March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) goes up for the hoop during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) evades University of Nevada Las Vegas forward Meadow Roland (32) during the Mountain West tournament semifinals March 9. Carlson made 100% of her free throws and scored 19 total points for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) dribbles down the court during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Kloe Froebe (1) attempts a shot while facing pressure from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • The Colorado State University women’s basketball team celebrates its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • The Colorado State University women’s basketball team celebrates its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • The Colorado State University women’s basketball team huddles after their win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) celebrates with the team after its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. Bargesser was taken off the court from an injury in the second quarter, but was back on the bench to support the team after halftime.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.