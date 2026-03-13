Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: CSU men’s basketball gets knocked out of its final Mountain West tournament by San Diego State

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
March 13, 2026

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) looks around Fresno State University center Gasper Kocevar (9) for a teammate during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Booth put 18 points on the board for the Rams during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Muniz led a burst of momentum that helped the team secure its 67-63 win against FSU.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Kyle Jorgensen (35) looks for a pass during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Cameron Faas (4) during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Rechsteiner scored seven points and went 2-for-2 in free throws.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) attempts a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) launches the ball at the hoop during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Booth went 6-of-8 for free throws and contributed six rebounds during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) looks for a teammate during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Brandon Rechsteiner (2) tries to go up for a layup in Colorado State University’s game against Fresno State University in the first round of the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) leaps up to dunk the ball during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) attempts a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) pushes through Fresno State University defenders to score a layup during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dunks the ball during CSU’s game against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) high fives guard Jase Butler (4) after scoring against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) pushes through Fresno State University forward DeShawn Gory (35) toward the basket during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Butler went 7-of-13 in overall shots and scored 20 points for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) jumps for the hoop through Fresno State University forward DeShawn Gory (35) during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11. Butler went 6-of-9 in 3-pointers and was the highest scorer for CSU.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) attempts a free throw against Fresno State University during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball head coach Ali Farokhmanesh protests a call made by a referee during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12. CSU lost 71-62, ending their Mountain West run.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) pushes through a San Diego State University defender during CSU’s Mountain West tournament game against SDSU March 12. Booth scored seven points for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) jumps for a layup during CSU’s game against San Diego State University March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from San Diego State University guard BJ Davis (10) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12. Muniz scored nine points for the Rams during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) leaps for the basket during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12. Butler put up 14 points during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) lines up a free throw during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12. Butler went 3-of-3 for free throws.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a teammate to pass to during CSU’s Mountain West tournament game against San Diego State University March 12. Rechsteiner put up 16 points for the Rams, making him the team’s highest scorer of the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) lines up a 3-pointer while facing pressure from San Diego State University forward Miles Heide (40) in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) dribbles down the court during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) looks for a way around San Diego State University forward Magoon Gwath (0) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) leaps for the ball against San Diego State University forward Magoon Gwath (0) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) lines up a shot during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12. McIver went 2-of-2 for free throws.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) makes a shot while facing pressure from San Diego State University’s defense during the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) looks for a pass during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) dodges San Diego State University defenders during the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) dodges San Diego State University defense during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) lines up a 3-pointer during CSU’s game against San Diego State University in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jojo McIver (8) goes up for the ball against San Diego State University forward Miles Heide (40) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) attempts a shot against San Diego State University during the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) taunts San Diego State University guard BJ Davis (10) after landing a 3-pointer in the Mountain West tournament March 12. Rechsteiner put up the most points for the Rams for the game, going 5-of-8 for total shots.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) looks for a teammate while facing pressure from San Diego State University guard Taj DeGourville (24) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) attempts a 3-pointer while facing pressure from San Diego State University guard Miles Byrd (21) in CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) dribbles around San Diego State University guard Sean Newman Jr. (4) during CSU’s game against SDSU in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.