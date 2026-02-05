Founded 1891.

Categories:

Gallery: Fort Collins unites in strike against ICE

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
February 5, 2026

  • Protesters crowd the median of College Avenue to demonstrate against ICE Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters walk across Mulberry Street holding flags and signs to get the attention of passing cars during an anti-ICE protest Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters on the median of College Street hold signs against ICE during an anti-ICE demonstration Jan. 30. The protest took up much of the intersection of College and Mulberry Street.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters on the median of College Street hold signs in support of Minnesota and against ICE during an anti-ICE demonstration Jan. 30. The protest took up much of the intersection of College and Mulberry Street.

  • Danny Hesser, a Colorado State University alumnus, waves a flag to support the anti-ICE demonstration on College Avenue Jan. 30. “I feel that even CSU has caved to some pressure from this administration as well,” Hesser said. “I really want to see CSU step up and be an example of how, at the academic level, a university can fight back.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters crowd the sidewalk of College Avenue to demonstrate against ICE as part of a national strike effort Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A person drives by an anti-ICE protest holding up their own sign Jan. 30. The sign, reading, “I stand in solidarity with Minnesota,” references the recent ICE crackdown across the state and the recent killings of civilians.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester holds up a sign reading, “I Thought All Lives Mattered,” to demonstrate against ICE on the side of College Avenue as part of a national protest against ICE Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters crowd the sidewalk of College Avenue to demonstrate against ICE as part of a national strike effort Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters crowd the sidewalk of College Avenue to demonstrate against ICE as part of a national strike effort Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters crowd the sidewalk of College Avenue to demonstrate against ICE as part of a nationwide strike effort Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester displays their “Fuck ICE” sign to passing cars on College Avenue Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester holds up a “No Kings” sign and chants along with the crowd gathered to demonstrate against ICE on College Street Jan. 30. Some of the chants included, “No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA” and, “Say Their Names.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters hold signs and flags to protest the recent actions of ICE and demand reform Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester holds up a sign reading the names of Keith Porter, Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Silverio Gonzales, all civilians killed by ICE agents Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester crosses the street with an American flag amid a crowd of other protesters gathered on opposite sides of College Avenue Jan. 30. Protesters carried signs, flags and slogans to the anti-ICE protest, which took up space along the intersection of College and Mulberry Street.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester holds a sign reading, “No One Is Illegal On Stolen Land,” during an anti-ICE protest on College Avenue and Mulberry Street Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Protesters shout and show their signs to passing cars from the sidewalk of College Avenue during an anti-ICE strike Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A protester holding an American flag waves at passing cars during an anti-ICE strike on College Avenue and Mulberry Street Jan. 30.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.