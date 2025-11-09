Founded 1891.

Gallery: CSU football starts strong, tapers out against UNLV

Erica Pickering, Staff Photographer
November 9, 2025

  • Colorado State University and University of Nevada, Las Vegas football players line up before a play during the game in Canvas Stadium Nov. 8. UNLV won 42-10, marking the first time since 2002 that the Rebels have won against the Rams on CSU’s home field.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football running back Lloyd Avant (25) prepares for the next play during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football running back Lloyd Avant (25) takes the ball down the field during CSU’s Snow Days game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. Avant tallied 14 rushing yards by the end of the game.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University running back Jalen Dupree (2) fights off a tackle from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ defense while running the ball down the sideline Nov. 8. Dupree contributed 56 rushing yards to CSU’s total of 103 throughout the game.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football tight end Carlos Anaya (82) smiles at his teammates following a play during CSU’s game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football defensive back Jace Bellah (12) and linebacker Owen Long (40) knock helmets after a successful play during CSU’s Snow Days game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. CSU’s defense racked up 75 tackles by the end of the game. Bellah contributed nine tackles, and Long contributed seven.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football running back Jalen Dupree (2) dodges the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ defenders during CSU’s game against UNLV Nov. 8.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football running back Jalen Dupree (2) avoids tackles from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ defense and rushes down the field Nov. 8. CSU played UNLV for their Snow Days game, losing 42-10.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • CAM the Ram runs down the endzone after a Colorado State University touchdown against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. CSU scored one touchdown in the first quarter and one field goal in the second. CSU lost 42-10.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football offensive lineman Aitor Urionabarrenechea (79) prepares to start CSU’s play against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. CSU lost 42-10.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University football defensive lineman Moso’oipala Tuitele (91) faces off against University of Nevada, Las Vegas running back Keyvone Lee (2) during CSU’s Snow Days game against UNLV Nov. 8. Lee ran 51 receiving yards and 46 rushing yards by the end of the game.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Colorado State University running back Javion Kinnard (24) looks for the ball during a route in Colorado State University’s game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Nov. 8. Kinnard tallied nine of CSU’s total 189 receiving yards. UNLV won 42-10.

  • Colorado State University running back Jalen Dupree (2) is taken down by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ defense during CSU’s Snow Days game Nov. 8. Snow Days was a two-day event featuring RailJam, a skiing competition; outdoor sports vendors; and a series of giveaways for participants. Saturday, Nov. 8 finished off Snow Days with CSU’s football game against UNLV.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering
