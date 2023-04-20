Gallery: Spring Dance Concert

The Colorado State University annual Spring Dance Concert took place April 14-15 at the University Center for the Arts.

The concert began with rehearsals choreographed by faculty members — including Grace Gallagher, Julia Cooper and Susie Garifi — student choreographers and guest artist Hernan Justo.

Trained at the Instituto Superior de Arte Teatro Colón national ballet school of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Justo is an internationally acclaimed choreographer and the artistic director of the Carolina Ballet Theater known for choreographing full-length ballets such as “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Pulling the Strings.” Justo was on CSU’s campus to put the finishing touches on his complex piece in the concert “Tangofusion.”

With auditions followed by rehearsals, makeup and costume preparation and lighting designers, the CSU Spring Dance Concert proved to be an energetic and powerful performance exploring themes of joy, grit and community.

Navigate Left Navigate Right Dancers Chalina Caton Garcia, Madison Hard, Camryn Martin and Mikayla Zavattaro spin in a circular motion during “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Matthew Bishop leads Chalina Caton Garcia in a tango dance entitled “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance students perform “Expedition” choreographed by faculty member Susie Garifi during the spring dance concert’s first official dress rehearsal April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance students Barbara Bertrand, Abby Kerr, Ella Myers, Kaela Reed and Jessica Schroeder listen to faculty member Susie Garifi’s comments after a rehearsal for “Expedition” March 23. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers Elliot Benson, Matthew Bishop, Chalina Caton Garcia, Hector Gandara, Madison Hard, Camryn Martin, Liam Teagarden and Mikayla Zavattaro dance tango during a dress rehearsal performance of “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Costumes hang on a rack, ready for the annual Colorado State University Spring Dance Concert at the University Center for the Arts April 12. (Collegian | Louisa Petrillo) Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers Elliot Benson, Matthew Bishop, Chalina Caton Garcia, Hector Gandara, Madison Hard, Emily Taft, Liam Teagarden and Mikayla Zavattaro take a bow after a dress rehearsal for “Tangofusion” choreographed by the artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University Hernan Justo March 23. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Madelyn Caviness does her eyeshadow to prepare for the first official dress rehearsal of the spring concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Master Electrician Wes Halloran explains the “magic sheet” to lighting operator Meredith Hendrix April 12. The Colorado State University lighting design department is just shy of 1,000 controllable parameters, such as color, intensity or texture. There are 182 total stage lights in the show, which took 338 hours of labor across a team of six people.”The magic sheet is a handy guide to controlling the lights and what presets I use often to expedite the programming of the show,” Halloran said. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance students Summer Bode, Claire Forden, Emma Nicole Schott, Liam Teagarden and Emily Walker perform “Apricity” choreographed by Sierra La Rue during the first official dress rehearsal of the spring concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Julia Stwalley performs in "Is it a Waltz?" choreographed by Julia Cooper in collaboration with the dancers April 12.

Colorado State University dance student Kaela Reed gets alien makeup done by fellow student Abby Kerr to prepare for the first official dress rehearsal of the spring concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Barbara Bertrand, Kailee Davis, Abby Kerr, Ella Myers, Kaela Reed and Jessica Schroeder perform “Expedition” choreographed by faculty member Susie Garifi during the spring dance concert’s first official dress rehearsal April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers hold up stools in silhouette lighting during a performance of “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancer Faith Brock embraces another dancer in “The Day of Wrath” choreographed by Morgan Militare during the spring dance concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers cover Ella Myers’ body with their hands during a rehearsal for “Expedition” choreographed by faculty member Susie Garifi March 23. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers Elliot Benson, Matthew Bishop, Hector Gandara and Liam Teagarden perform with fedoras during “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Camryn Martin performs in silhouette lighting during “Tangofusion” choreographed by Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Hernan Justo, artistic director of Carolina Ballet Theatre and guest artist at Colorado State University, watches and critiques a dress rehearsal for his piece “Tangofusion” March 23. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Madelyn Caviness dances with a balloon during the first official dress rehearsal of “It’s All Fine?” choreographed by Grace Gallagher April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Dancers Ruthie Dickson and Emma Nicole Schott laugh during a rehearsal for “The Spaces in Between” choreographed by student Faith Brock March 25. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Emma Nicole Schott dances in “The Spaces in Between” choreographed by Faith Brock during the first official dress rehearsal of the spring dance concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Madelyn Caviness holds a balloon during the first official dress rehearsal of “It’s All Fine?” choreographed by Grace Gallagher April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Barbara Bertrand performs in "Is it a Waltz?" choreographed by Julia Cooper in collaboration with the dancers April 12.

Colorado State University dance students perform in “Is it a Waltz?” choreographed by Julia Cooper in collaboration with the dancers April 12. According to the concert’s program, “The music for this piece, Maurice Ravel’s ‘La Valse’ both challenges and deepens the relationship between music and dance. Written in 1920, the score presents a façade of sophisticated tradition while inadvertently reflecting on the scars of WWI. Originally criticized as a ‘portrait of a ballet’ the music and thus our interpretation praises and parodies the traditional waltz. This work questions: What is ballet, what is our role in this long-standing tradition and what of our own experiences carry this work into the present moment?” Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Lyric Williams holds Camryn Martin as they perform in “thaw” choreographed by Grace Cooper during the first official dress rehearsal of the spring concert April 12. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo

Colorado State University dance student Emma Nicole Schott practices an arabesque during a rehearsal for “The Spaces in Between” choreographed by Faith Brock March 25. Collegian | Louisa Petrillo Navigate Left Navigate Right

























































