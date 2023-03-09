Frame by Frame: Lively libations at Social cocktail bar

When patrons walk down the concrete stairway into Social, they are transported back to the Prohibition era while greeted by vibrant cocktails and a bustling yet intimate atmosphere.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender, finishes making a cocktail at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Bartender Sarah Hiryak garnishes a cocktail before setting it out to be served at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
A writing desk and a Prohibition sign at the entrance to Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Bartender Brianna Potestio burns a stick of cinnamon with a torch at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26. The burnt cinnamon is a garnish for a rum swizzle that Potestio advises be dipped in the drink to infuse the cinnamon.
A finished rum swizzle sits on top of the bar at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Bottles of syrup and bitters sit on the bar top at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Brianna Potestio, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, measures out liquor to make a rum swizzle Feb. 26.
A clock outside of the speakeasy bar Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26. Social was ranked the top speakeasy bar in the United States in 2022 by Yelp based on reviews since their opening in 2013.
Liquor bottles line the back walls of Social’s bar in Fort Collins Feb. 26. According to Social’s Instagram page, the bar holds 750 liquors.
Bartender Sarah Hiryak strains a cocktail titled the “Loose Agenda” at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, prepares mint leaves for a garnish Feb. 26.
Brianna Potestio, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, laughs with her co-workers as she shakes the rum swizzle she made Feb. 26.
Two lavender sours sit on top of the bar at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, measures out liquor to make a drink Feb. 26.
Brianna Potestio, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, laughs and jokes with customers while creating drinks Feb. 26.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, strains and pours out a cocktail titled “Sgt. Pepper” before serving it Feb. 26. This cocktail is made of tequila, fresh lemon, pineapple, vanilla bean and black pepper extract and is garnished with a pink peppercorn rim.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender, prepares a lineup of drinks at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender, strains a cocktail after shaking it at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Brianna Potestio, a bartender, stirs a cocktail before serving it at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender at Social in Fort Collins, strains and pours out a cocktail before garnishing and serving it Feb. 26.
