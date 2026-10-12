Horoscopes Oct. 11-17

It’s a new week, my starry-eyed sweethearts.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the sun in Libra squares Pluto in Aquarius, creating tension between the area of life where you’re seeking balance and the area that is being called to transform.

On Wednesday, Pluto stations direct, creating real, external changes in your life that have been building beneath the surface of your psyche for months. Don’t be shocked if you recognize something in your life needs to fundamentally be changed.

The question to ask yourself this week is: Where am I trying to control something that should instead be transformed?

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your relationships will gain some attention from the cosmos this week. Pluto stations direct in your house of friendships and community, which may bring changes to your friendships and future goals. You might feel tension between what you need from a relationship and what your larger social surroundings expects from you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Pluto is stationed direct in your house of career this week; this may help you make headway with your ambitions and may add a bit of pressure between your daily responsibilities and a deeper professional transformation in the beginning stages of development. Do your best to align your daily habits with what’s supporting the deeper revalation of your ambitions.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your beliefs and sense of possibility for your life may be on your mind. This time may illuminate the intellectual aspects of your life, higher education, travel and worldview, bringing real and lasting change to an old belief system. The way you understand the world is shifting; be mindful to not let someone else’s beliefs influence the level of freedom you give yourself to explore new ideas.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your home and relationship with your root foundations may feel pressure within your shared resources, trust and bonds with others. You may feel momentum regarding matters you share with others. This is an important week for you to establish strong boundaries around what you actually want to share with others going forward. Remember to value what makes you feel safe.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Expect some major transformations in your close relationships. You may also become more aware of how unspoken expectations affect your bonds with others. Speak your truth and try to release your attachment toward how the other person responds.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Your self-worth and finances are coming into a big conflict with your routines and responsibilities. Accelerated changes to what you do in your daily life will likely take place in some way. I encourage you to begin questioning whether the way you work reflects the things you value as worthy of your energy.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week will hold emphasis on creativity, romance, joy and self-expression. Expect some progress in this area of your life. This is also a great week to stop giving people control over how you express yourself. Who you are becoming and what you feel others expect you to create or want should be two separate things. Let yourself do what brings you joy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Areas of your life to pay attention to this week are home, family and the things that make you feel safe; you may experience the beginning steps of transformation in these areas. There might also be some tension between what you are trying to keep private and changes occurring at home. Allow yourself to stop compromising your boundaries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

This week, you will see certain social dynamics differently as your perspective changes. You may notice a transformation in conversations or decisions, as the planetary alignment this week directly impacts your life area of communication, siblings and daily surroundings. Pay attention to whether or not you are changing your voice to keep your place within a community. I encourage you to choose authenticity wherever you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career and finances may feel at odds with each other this week. You will notice an emphasis on your personal resources, your values and your self-respect. Do your career ambitions and the reputation you upkeep actually reflect what you value and who you are? This week may be the beginning of greater financial independence and a greater sense of self-worth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This week holds a lot of emphasis on your identity, personality, body and how you rise up to meet life. An intense need to radically redefine yourself and the future you want may begin this week. Expect momentum in personal changes and a shift in your beliefs about who you are and who you will become.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your subconscious and deep inner thoughts may gain forward momentum and the power to transform. This can mean great inner healing or confronting fears that have been controlling your life choices. There may be some tension between your subconscious beliefs and shared bonds with others this week.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.