Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Skating Polly unleashes raw energy, rhythm to Surfside 7

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
Collegian | Abigail Burns
From left to right, Kurtis Mayo, Kelli Mayo, and Peyton Bighorse pose for a photo before their show at Surfside 7 on March 4, 2025.

The walls of Surfside 7 were shaking on March 4 as Skating Polly delivered a blistering set packed with raw emotion and punk-infused power.

The self-dubbed “ugly pop” trio from Oklahoma City captivated the crowd with their unique blend of riot-grrrl intensity, grunge-inspired grit and infectious melodies.

Formed in 2009 by stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse and later joined by Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo on drums, Skating Polly has spent over a decade carving out their niche in the indie rock scene. Their sound is a mix of vulnerability and aggression.

This signature style has garnered them a devoted following and the admiration of music heavyweights like Exene Cervenka of X and members of The Flaming Lips. With a reputation for electrifying performances, their show at Surfside 7 did not disappoint fans.

“We still are turning a lot of the same cards, but we’re … walking further into all these directions,” Kelli Mayo said. “The idea of ‘Chaos County Line‘ — our last album — it’s like the intersection of all the different things in music that we’re drawn to, all the different aspects and different genres. There’s even some, like, country inspiration on there.”

Throughout the night, the crowd at Surfside 7 fed off the band’s raw energy, screaming along to lyrics packed with angst and honesty. The venue’s intimate setting made for an immersive experience, bringing fans up close to the passion and fire that Skating Polly is known for.

The band’s ability to shift from soft, melodic harmonies to full-throttle punk explosions kept the audience on their toes, proving why they are one of the most exciting live acts on the circuit today.

The show was a part of Skating Polly’s ongoing tour in support of their latest album, “Chaos County Line,” released in 2023. The album showcases their continued evolution as musicians and songwriters, blending their signature grit with refined melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Songs from the record, including “I’m Sorry for Always Apologizing” and “Tiger at the Drugstore,” were among the highlights of the night.

Beyond their undeniable musical talent, Skating Polly has built a reputation for their DIY ethos and unwavering dedication to their craft.

The trio has played countless shows nationwide, pouring every ounce of themselves into their performances and proving that independent artists can thrive on their terms. Their journey from teenagers experimenting with thrift store instruments to seasoned rockers commanding stages nationwide is a testament to their passion and perseverance.

“We played London … and it was sold out,” Bighorse said. “And it seemed like literally every person in the crowd was singing along. And it just warmed me so much I cried on the stage. I couldn’t sing because I was crying.”

Fans who missed the show at Surfside 7 still have a chance to catch Skating Polly on their current tour, with upcoming dates in multiple cities across the U.S. As they continue to build momentum, one thing remains clear: Skating Polly refuses to be confined by genre or expectations.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live presence of Skating Polly, their shows are not to be missed. Whether delivering gut-punching punk anthems or hauntingly beautiful ballads, Skating Polly brings authenticity and intensity to everything they do. If last night’s show at Surfside 7 was any indication, their future is as explosive and exciting as their sound.

To keep up with Skating Polly and their tour dates, visit their official website or follow them on social media.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Sleeping Mask by Gillian Wearing, a hyperrealistic woman’s face, and Tattoo Mask by John Collins, a deep red and intricately detailed mask, sit on display in a glass case together at "The Body Construct: Between Flesh and Thought," an exhibition at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art in the University Center for the Arts Feb. 27.
'The Body Construct' exhibit explores identity, physical form
Image of the interior of an art shop.
Trimble Court Artisans continues to thrive, strengthen Old Town
A microphone with headphones hanging on it.
Fort Collins Public Media offers resources to independent creators
More in Entertainment
Image of a blue and red ram wearing 3D glasses as a film strip is displayed behind it.
‘Paddington in Peru’ brings nostalgia to franchise
'The Monkey' successfully blends humor, horror using toy monkey
'The Monkey' successfully blends humor, horror using toy monkey
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
More in Homepage
Speaker Dominik Stecula and student moderator Ethan McGuinness address attendees at the Colorado State University Democracy Summit 2025 event titled "Code vs. Consequence: The Tech & Policy Debate on Misinformation and Social Media" March 7.
'Code vs. Consequence' event discusses impact of AI, misinformation on social media 
Senior fellow at think tank New America and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University Lee Drutman gives a keynote speech about democracy innovation during The College of Liberal Arts Democracy Summit in the Lory Student Center Thursday, March 6. “This is a system process and it requires system solutions,” Drutman said.
Democracy Summit hosts Lee Drutman for conversation on polarization, system reform
John Henderson, the associate dean of students at Colorado State University, gives a keynote speech at the Highly Mobile Student Summit focusing on how to support students coming from homelessness, foster care and migrant backgrounds March 7. "How do we hold onto the system's view and work with others who don't see the systems?" Henderson said. "Try to welcome them in to our perspective and ask if we can meet in the middle somehow." He spoke on finding the middle ground on touchy subjects, especially when it comes to political or governmental subjects.
Associate dean of students delivers keynote remarks at Highly Mobile Student Summit