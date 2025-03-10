Skating Polly unleashes raw energy, rhythm to Surfside 7

The walls of Surfside 7 were shaking on March 4 as Skating Polly delivered a blistering set packed with raw emotion and punk-infused power.

The self-dubbed “ugly pop” trio from Oklahoma City captivated the crowd with their unique blend of riot-grrrl intensity, grunge-inspired grit and infectious melodies.

Formed in 2009 by stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse and later joined by Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo on drums, Skating Polly has spent over a decade carving out their niche in the indie rock scene. Their sound is a mix of vulnerability and aggression.

This signature style has garnered them a devoted following and the admiration of music heavyweights like Exene Cervenka of X and members of The Flaming Lips. With a reputation for electrifying performances, their show at Surfside 7 did not disappoint fans.

“We still are turning a lot of the same cards, but we’re … walking further into all these directions,” Kelli Mayo said. “The idea of ‘Chaos County Line‘ — our last album — it’s like the intersection of all the different things in music that we’re drawn to, all the different aspects and different genres. There’s even some, like, country inspiration on there.”

Throughout the night, the crowd at Surfside 7 fed off the band’s raw energy, screaming along to lyrics packed with angst and honesty. The venue’s intimate setting made for an immersive experience, bringing fans up close to the passion and fire that Skating Polly is known for.

The band’s ability to shift from soft, melodic harmonies to full-throttle punk explosions kept the audience on their toes, proving why they are one of the most exciting live acts on the circuit today.

The show was a part of Skating Polly’s ongoing tour in support of their latest album, “Chaos County Line,” released in 2023. The album showcases their continued evolution as musicians and songwriters, blending their signature grit with refined melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Songs from the record, including “I’m Sorry for Always Apologizing” and “Tiger at the Drugstore,” were among the highlights of the night.

Beyond their undeniable musical talent, Skating Polly has built a reputation for their DIY ethos and unwavering dedication to their craft.

The trio has played countless shows nationwide, pouring every ounce of themselves into their performances and proving that independent artists can thrive on their terms. Their journey from teenagers experimenting with thrift store instruments to seasoned rockers commanding stages nationwide is a testament to their passion and perseverance.

“We played London … and it was sold out,” Bighorse said. “And it seemed like literally every person in the crowd was singing along. And it just warmed me so much I cried on the stage. I couldn’t sing because I was crying.”

Fans who missed the show at Surfside 7 still have a chance to catch Skating Polly on their current tour, with upcoming dates in multiple cities across the U.S. As they continue to build momentum, one thing remains clear: Skating Polly refuses to be confined by genre or expectations.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live presence of Skating Polly, their shows are not to be missed. Whether delivering gut-punching punk anthems or hauntingly beautiful ballads, Skating Polly brings authenticity and intensity to everything they do. If last night’s show at Surfside 7 was any indication, their future is as explosive and exciting as their sound.

To keep up with Skating Polly and their tour dates, visit their official website or follow them on social media.

