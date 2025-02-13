Beginner’s guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession

Movies released in recent years often retain the same, undifferentiated genres. If there’s an action movie released, it typically refrains from diving into subgenres like comedy or body-horror. That’s where independent films come in.

Independent filmmaking takes advantage of this by exploring subgenres freely and without the worry of blurring and blending typical lines. Here are five diverse independent films to easily immerse oneself in the genre.

‘Whiplash’

Originally a short film directed by Damien Chazelle, who went on to direct big budget films such as “La La Land” and “Babylon,” “Whiplash” was quickly funded and became a full independent film.

Andrew Neiman, played by Miles Teller, is an aspiring jazz drummer who, with the pressure of his passionate yet destructive jazz instructor Terence Fletcher, played by J.K. Simmons, will go to no end to become the best jazz drummer to grace the genre. The fervent goal to be the best while completely disregarding oneself in order to achieve perfection is no doubt a fascinating character arc, as evidenced by Andrew.

This thriller is popularly regarded as a masterpiece in storytelling and one that has an unforgettable ending. Don’t let “Whiplash” sit on the backburner.

‘Lost in Translation’

One of Sofia Coppola’s first independent movies was the much-beloved “Lost in Translation,” which is highly regarded for good reason.

The blend of Scarlett Johansson’s performance as a young married photographer traveling to Japan with her successful director husband, played by Bill Murray, who is also a fading movie star on a trip to record whiskey commercials, leaves the audience with an unforgettable experience.

The blend between the drama of human connections made at the wrong time and casual comedy introduced during unconventional situations makes “Lost in Translation” a must watch for those looking for a unique cinematic experience.

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” is widely known to tug at the heartstrings as it experiments with alternative sci-fi storytelling to explore themes of longing and love.

Joel Barish, played by Jim Carrey, finds out his ex-girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski, played by Kate Winslet, is going through an experimental procedure to erase memories relating to Joel. What follows is a heartbreaking journey of reflecting on couples’ experiences and pivotal memories and how they shape individuals.

The visual style of the film is experimental and surreal, with an embrace of artistic visuals, adding to the overall storytelling. If you are looking for a good cry and a beautiful movie with a substantial message, look no further than “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

‘The Substance’

With five Oscar nominations lined up for “The Substance,” it’s evident that the movie has accrued an eager fanbase.

With both Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley putting on incredible performances of each of their respective characters, “The Substance” shined through in its storytelling and plot progression. The film highlights the lengths some celebrities go to remain in the spotlight — even if it’s a detriment to themselves. Other subtle imagery and messages presented in the film allude to other topics, keeping the audience on their toes and ready to unpack each little detail they are provided.

Although not for everyone, this film captures experimental body-horror and a potent message relating to public image and the toll it leaves on celebrities. “The Substance” is a pivotal moment for independent films moving forward.

‘Mid90s’

“Mid90s” is one of those independent movies that balances entertaining visuals with unforgettable performances.

The directorial debut of Jonah Hill, “Mid90s” primarily incorporates a cast of professional skateboarders to tell a coming-of-age story with excellent skateboarding sequences. The combination of both encourages the audience to reflect on their youthful years and the people they surrounded themselves with. The performances are raw and feel incredibly real, which adds to the true coming-of-age aspect of the film.

Whether you appreciate skateboarding or not, “Mid90s” is an independent film a movie fanatic cannot miss.

