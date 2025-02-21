Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘The Monkey’ successfully blends humor, horror using toy monkey

Christian Arndt, Life and Culture Editor
February 25, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

“Everybody dies” is the motto of Oz Perkins’ new film, and he has drummed up one of the most thrilling and entertaining movies in recent times.

Who knew a simple toy monkey could cause so much death and destruction?

Directed by Perkins, who released the thriller “Longlegs” in 2024, “The Monkey” garnered generally positive reviews, highlighting its use of surreal death and humor. Oz Perkins used Stephen King’s short story of the same name as the basis for the film.

The story follows young twin siblings Hal and Bill Shelburn, both played by Christian Convery, who uncover a drumming monkey toy in their father’s belongings.

What follows is a string of accidental murders supposedly caused by this monkey. Each time the final drumstick hits the drum, a bizarre, gory and surreal murder occurs — each one happening under increasingly insane circumstances as the movie progresses.

The story advances and returns to Hal in the present day, now played by Theo James, who has lost contact with his brother and is spending time with his son. After years of believing it to be gone, the monkey returns to, once again, wreak havoc on Hal’s life.

That’s essentially the gist of the movie, but there is so much more to “The Monkey” than just death — it’s also an outstanding dark comedy.

Although this film sounds dark and scary as a typical horror movie should, “The Monkey” offers an incredible number of well-timed and perfectly placed comedic moments throughout the film. The blend of comedy and horror couldn’t have been done better, and the placement of the jokes between moments of intense horror works impeccably well.

“Overall, the best thing that “The Monkey” does is embrace its own outrageousness, illustrating great self-awareness. Perkins knew exactly what he wanted to project to the audience, and he did it exceptionally well within a well-rounded film.”

There are numerous occasions when Perkins takes advantage of the freakish deaths that occur in the movie. Once the brutality ends, a character or well-placed jump cut catches the audience off guard and delivers impactful humor. No joke went by without explosive laughter from the audience.

In true Perkins style, the cinematography in “The Monkey” is also excellent. Shots holding on certain characters as something happens slightly off screen provides thrill and anticipation for what might happen next. Each shot in this movie is great and stylized in a very Perkins manner.

The performances in the film were fantastic and really leaned into the crazy reality. The best performances came from James and Convery. Convery put on an excellent performance by showing panic and distress when it came to the toy monkey; meanwhile, James successfully plays a tired deadbeat who’s traumatized by his childhood.

The writing is equally as excellent, with smart and hilarious dialogue that embraces its strange themes. Every piece of dialogue flowed effortlessly into the next.

Overall, the best thing that “The Monkey” does is embrace its own outrageousness, illustrating great self-awareness. Perkins knew exactly what he wanted to project to the audience, and he did it exceptionally well within a well-rounded film.

The only thing that would make “The Monkey” better would be if there were another 25 or so minutes. It didn’t feel short and it ended on a great high note, but the movie is such a fun watch that even more time dedicated to this twisted reality would be a joy.

Yes, Perkins has successfully made the audience want more laugh-out-loud moments as well as gruesome death scenes.

With easily one of the most outrageous endings to a movie in recent times, “The Monkey” succeeds in being one of the most exciting movies of the year. If you are fine with graphic material and want to watch something to satisfy a dark humor craving, “The Monkey” is a must watch.

Reach Christian Arndt at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes Feb. 24 to March 2
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes Feb. 17-23
More in Entertainment
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
'Captain America: Brave New World' is a brave attempt that falls short
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
FKA twigs delivers pinnacle of human experience with 'EUSEXUA'
Mac Miller estate releases posthumous album titled 'Balloonerism'
Mac Miller estate releases posthumous album titled 'Balloonerism'
More in Homepage
A large group of students walk together all lead by a large banner in front of the group.
Department of Education's Dear Colleague letter challenges DEI policies in education
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Souza: CSU admin's public statements fail to address student concerns
Engle: The Democratic Party has failed America
Engle: The Democratic Party has failed America
About the Contributors
Christian Arndt
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
Christian Arndt is the returning editor for the life and culture desk for the 2024-25 school year at The Collegian. Hailing from Silverthorne, Colorado, Arndt began his writing journey in high school. With the help of his English teacher, he found his love for writing and, eventually, his love for journalistic writing. Arndt is a fourth-year at Colorado State University, where he will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. Although his studies have provided excellent insight and practice within journalism, The Collegian has helped Arndt foster professionalism and experience in the field. Arndt looks forward to learning and growing through this experience. Initially a reporter for the arts and entertainment desk in early 2023, Arndt primarily focused on movie reviews, local art coverage and curated playlists. He soon took over as the second-ever editor for the life and culture desk in summer 2023, where he takes pride in providing coverage on local happenings, cultural events and local business features. Going into this year with the same amount of enthusiasm as last, Arndt is looking forward to providing accurate and important coverage of the Fort Collins area. If not editing articles, Arndt can be found watching movies, listening to punk rock, hoping for a Talking Heads reunion tour and walking his adorable dog, Penny.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.