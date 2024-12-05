A magical opening night: The Nutcracker dazzles audience at Lincoln Center

The holiday season officially kicked off in Fort Collins on Thursday evening with a sparkling, crowd-pleasing performance of “The Nutcracker” at The Lincoln Center. A must-see ballet, Fort Collins residents eagerly filled the venue for the annual celebration of dance and festive cheer.

Presented by Canyon Concert Ballet in its 45th anniversary season, this year’s production, directed by Michael Pappalardo, brought fresh vibrancy to the classic tale while staying true to its timeless charm.

As the orchestra’s first notes rang out and the lights dimmed, the audience was instantly transported to a magical world. The performance, which opened with the iconic holiday party scene, was a feast for the senses, filled with breathtaking choreography, stunning set designs and jaw-dropping costumes that shined.

“I am always a fan of the Arabian coffee,” said Aaliyah Harvey, a Fort Collins resident who has watched “The Nutcracker” for over 10 years. “I really like how their dynamic is just like huge and overt. It really gets me in the holiday mood, and I love that.”

At the heart of the performance was Clara, played by Karissa Dekok. From the moment Clara received the enchanting Nutcracker doll from her mysterious godfather, Drosselmeyer, the audience was swept into Clara’s fantastical dream. The set design — a breathtaking mix of intricate backdrops and whimsical props — perfectly mirrored the otherworldly journey Clara embarked upon that night.

“I think it’s a really endearing story — it’s been around forever,” Dekok said. “So I think that the tradition is what makes it such a classic.”

One of the standout moments was the snow scene, specifically when the stage transformed into a winter wonderland. Dancers swayed gracefully across the stage, their movements reflecting the soft flurry of snowflakes falling outside. It was a magical moment that encapsulated the spirit of the production: graceful, enchanting and full of wonder.

Naomi Langill, who played the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, stole the show with her flawless performance. Her pirouettes were perfectly executed, and her royal stage presence earned her well-deserved cheers after each dance. Children, who filled the roles of toy soldiers and mice, danced with enthusiasm and precision, bringing a special energy to the performance.

“For me, Sugar Plum is a really a loving and cheering person in a lot of ways,” Langill said. “I imagine her as the dream mother of Clara and, like, their relationship of caring and generosity.”

Ballet is considered one of the most beautiful art forms due to its grace, precision and emotional depth. Ballet dancers convey complex emotions and narratives through movement alone, allowing for a powerful, wordless connection with viewers. Through the combination of choreography and classic stories, ballerinas bring some of the most heartfelt of stories to life through the art form of dance.

“Everything is so beautiful,” Langill said. “I want to make the world more beautiful. So getting to create that and also getting to experience it with my friends and colleagues on stage just makes me be like, ‘Oh, I just want to do it too.’”

