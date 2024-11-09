Dead Pen Drawing Club unites artists with community, creativity

“All mediums are welcome, no experience necessary, bring whatever,” is the unofficial slogan for the Dead Pen Drawing Club, Founder Chris Jones said.

Starting the club in October 2021, Jones envisioned a space for all artists to convene and create art in a shared environment without prompts, themes, exercises, critiques, fees or registration.

“There’s no structure,” Jones said. “I think that’s one of the most important aspects of it.”

What the club does have is consistency. They meet from 6-9 p.m. every Monday at Wolverine Farm Publick House, a nonprofit literary arts organization, bookstore and coffee shop based in Fort Collins.

When heading up to the second floor of Wolverine Farm on a Monday night, one can find a room of individuals creating their own art — drawing, painting, sculpting, felting, embroidering — with diverse conversations, quiet music and soft light filling the room. Others quietly work on homework or other crafts, sharing the space and occasionally chiming into the chatter.