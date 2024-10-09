The Petal Project Workshop builds a tree one petal at a time

The Petal Project Workshop, an art event hosted by the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education (SAFE) Center, took place on Oct. 9 in the Lory Student Center on CSU’s campus. Led by artist Joanne Kirves, the workshop aimed to help survivors of abuse find clarity and healing through clay art. The event was part of Kirves’ broader mission to help survivors reclaim their voice and confidence, using art as a transformative tool for recovery, represented by her “Survivor Forest”.

At the start of the workshop, attendees learn about Kirves’ background and her healing from abuse. Starting her “healing work” in 2019, Kirves uses declarations, or a spoken expression used to build survivor’s confidence back.

Ad

She mentions her connection to trees, and how she viewed trees as a symbol for healing and resilience. Kirves then read the poem “When I am Among the Trees” by Mary Oliver to attendees. Then, if willing, each person said a line or word that resonated with them from the poem. Afterward, participants were given five minutes to write about their feelings about that line and their “tree” or story. Participants could then share with the group what they wrote.

“The idea is that each petal has a declaration on it, and I was making them, and if I would come across a survivor … then I would pass them out. The notion being that it’s this physical reminder that you’re not alone … and then just kind of have that with you.” – Joanne Kirves, local artist

Due to the heavy topics, participants were invited to engage in a grounding exercise inspired by the movements of tree branches. Attendees were asked to imitate the movement of tree branches twisting and turning their arms in an attempt to feel connected to the world.

Participants were then given clay and a flower petal. They were instructed to make their mini flower petals out of clay and to put a word of inspiration inside of them. Coordinator for victim advocacy and education at SAFE Alexa Roldan Espinoza took place in the petal build process.

“It was really empowering,” Roldan Espinoza said. “I really enjoy working with clay and with art, and it felt like a tangible way to express support for survivors on here,”

The SAFE center is not just for survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence but for all survivors. The center decided to change its name to The SAFE center to match that.

“We changed our name to the SAFE center — or the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center — to just kind of let people know that we’re serving all types of survivors and that they’re welcome here, and we’re also doing the education,” Roldan Espinoza said.

Kirves in a later interview explained the importance of the petals.

“The idea is that each petal has a declaration on it, and I was making them, and if I would come across a survivor … then I would pass them out,” Kirves said. “The notion being that it’s this physical reminder that you’re not alone … and then just kind of have that with you.”

These petals would then be a part of an art installation which is being unveiled October 23 from 5-6 p.m. at the SAFE Center office. Passersby would have the opportunity to find a petal that resonates with them and cut one down to have that reminder with them.

Ad

Community is a big priority for the project, Kirves went on to explain.

“I think just like being in community is such a great way to heal, and I feel like, for myself, I’ve healed so much faster in community, because I get to understand that what I’m experiencing, I’m not the only one experiencing it,” Kirves said.

Roldan Espinoza went on to speak about the name change.

“We changed our name to SAFE Center, or Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center to just kind of let people know that we’re serving all types of survivors and that they’re welcome here, and we’re also doing the education,” said Roldan Espinoza.

Reach Chace Silvey at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.