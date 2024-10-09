The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

The Petal Project Workshop builds a tree one petal at a time

Chace Silvey, Staff Reporter
October 14, 2024
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Powdery hands meticulously cut shapes into slices of clay as stray tools lay around the table. On Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Lory Student Center at CSU, local artist Joanne Kirves hosted a survivor advocacy and ceramics workshop called the “Petal Project” in which participants crafted ceramic rose petals.

The Petal Project Workshop, an art event hosted by the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education (SAFE) Center, took place on Oct. 9 in the Lory Student Center on CSU’s campus. Led by artist Joanne Kirves, the workshop aimed to help survivors of abuse find clarity and healing through clay art. The event was part of Kirves’ broader mission to help survivors reclaim their voice and confidence, using art as a transformative tool for recovery, represented by her “Survivor Forest”.

At the start of the workshop, attendees learn about Kirves’ background and her healing from abuse. Starting her “healing work” in 2019, Kirves uses declarations, or a spoken expression used to build survivor’s confidence back.

Ad

She mentions her connection to trees, and how she viewed trees as a symbol for healing and resilience. Kirves then read the poem “When I am Among the Trees” by Mary Oliver to attendees. Then, if willing, each person said a line or word that resonated with them from the poem. Afterward, participants were given five minutes to write about their feelings about that line and their “tree” or story. Participants could then share with the group what they wrote.

“The idea is that each petal has a declaration on it, and I was making them, and if I would come across a survivor … then I would pass them out. The notion being that it’s this physical reminder that you’re not alone …  and then just kind of have that with you.” – Joanne Kirves, local artist

Due to the heavy topics, participants were invited to engage in a grounding exercise inspired by the movements of tree branches. Attendees were asked to imitate the movement of tree branches twisting and turning their arms in an attempt to feel connected to the world.

A multitude of gray, oval-shaped indented clay sits to dry, each of which has words carved into the center of them such as, “Seen, heard, loved” and “strong.” Local artist Joanne Kirves’ survival advocacy and ceramics workshop called the “Petal Project” on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Lory Student Center at CSU allowed participants to make ceramic rose petals as a community. (Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

Participants were then given clay and a flower petal. They were instructed to make their mini flower petals out of clay and to put a word of inspiration inside of them. Coordinator for victim advocacy and education at SAFE Alexa Roldan Espinoza took place in the petal build process.

“It was really empowering,” Roldan Espinoza said. “I really enjoy working with clay and with art, and it felt like a tangible way to express support for survivors on here,”

The SAFE center is not just for survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence but for all survivors. The center decided to change its name to The SAFE center to match that.

“We changed our name to the SAFE center — or the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center — to just kind of let people know that we’re serving all types of survivors and that they’re welcome here, and we’re also doing the education,” Roldan Espinoza said.

Kirves in a later interview explained the importance of the petals.

“The idea is that each petal has a declaration on it, and I was making them, and if I would come across a survivor … then I would pass them out,” Kirves said. “The notion being that it’s this physical reminder that you’re not alone …  and then just kind of have that with you.”

These petals would then be a part of an art installation which is being unveiled October 23 from 5-6 p.m. at the SAFE Center office. Passersby would have the opportunity to find a petal that resonates with them and cut one down to have that reminder with them.

Ad

Community is a big priority for the project, Kirves went on to explain.

“I think just like being in community is such a great way to heal, and I feel like, for myself, I’ve healed so much faster in community, because I get to understand that what I’m experiencing, I’m not the only one experiencing it,” Kirves said.

Roldan Espinoza went on to speak about the name change.

“We changed our name to SAFE Center, or Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center to just kind of let people know that we’re serving all types of survivors and that they’re welcome here, and we’re also doing the education,” said Roldan Espinoza.

Reach Chace Silvey at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Art
The Inmate Art exhibit at Global Village Museum runs until Jan. 25 Oct. 5. This gallery features art from the Larimer County Jail, where a group of inmates come together to draw, paint, and create artwork.
Global Village Museum Inmate Art exhibit heals lives through creativity
Man in blue shirt sits down and plays guitar with microphone in front of him
Avogadro's Number hosts bluegrass jam nights
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
History of indie rock is vast, important to new music
More in Arts and Entertainment
A gray podium with a piece of square glass displaying the CSU logo in white letters stands on a stage. A person with short black hair, glasses, a brown plaid button down shirt, brown pants and red sneakers sits in a chair on a stage holding a microphone to their mouth to the right of the podium. A woman with brown curly hair sits to the right of them wearing a blue denim jacket, a white shirt and a long orange skirt while also holding a microphone.
Borderlands panel discussion explores Latinx/é, queer identities
A video game poster with the name "Silent Hill 2" in all caps and white text in the center. There are run-down buildings on either side, a film of fog in the center and a man walking on the road. Above him in the sky is a woman's face looking to the right.
Silent Hill 2 Remake is masterstroke of survival horror, love letter to fans
A person tracing an outline in yellow chalk.
Fort Collins volunteers draw 9-mile chalk memorial for children killed in Gaza
More in Events
A royal purple background with the words "India Nite" in the center.
India Nite celebrates culture, heritage through various events
A speaker holding a microphone with her hand raised looking to the crowd
FoCo LGBTQIA+ comedy scene shines at New Belgium Brewery
A woman in front of a podium with glasses on
Creative Writing Reading Series welcomes 1st guests of school year