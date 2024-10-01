Global Village Museum Inmate Art exhibit heals lives through creativity

A new exhibit at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures opened, representing a group of artists typically overlooked: inmates.

Inmate Art from Larimer County Jail opened Oct. 4, displaying an exhibit of inmate art projects. Attendees will be able to see it until Jan. 5, 2025.

When visitors step into the back hallway of the museum, they are met with vibrant colors erupting from the art lining the walls. The paintings feature landscapes, football helmets, quotes and whatever else the artists wanted to express most.

“The exhibit serves as the community outreach extension of the art project I initiated at the Larimer County Jail,” Larimer County Program Specialist Clint Burkholder said. “It provides inmates with an opportunity to showcase their work, express their dreams and share their creations.”

Burkholder’s original goal was to get about three to five inmates to participate, but as word spread and he started to display the paintings around program rooms, other inmates were able to see the true form of the project, and the rest was history.

By September 2024, over 60 inmates participated in the project. Their art now lines the walls of the Global Village Museum.

“Art offers significant benefits to our inmates by providing a constructive outlet for self-expression and emotional release, which promotes mental well-being,” Burkholder said. “It builds a sense of community and improves social interactions, contributing to a more positive, rehabilitative atmosphere within the facility. I’ve witnessed these transformations firsthand.”

At first, several artists were reluctant to share that form of self-expression, nervous about rejection.

“Providing (the inmates) with the opportunity to showcase their art publicly is a significant step in their personal growth,” Burkholder said. “As their artwork began to be displayed on the walls, others became inspired and eager to join the project, curious to see what they could create themselves.”

Because the inmates are still in custody, they are unable to see their work displayed. But Burkholder has done his best to collect their contact information so they are able to see their work when they are released.

“I recognize the benefits and the quality of the artwork produced, but more importantly, I see the positive impact it has on those creating it,” Burkholder said. “My goal is for participants to carry their talents and newfound sense of self-worth beyond these walls, continuing their artistic pursuits and inspiring others in the community.”

Heidi Cross, a retired police officer, was visiting the jail when she saw the art facility filled with creative pieces and suggested Burkholder reach out to the museum for an exhibit.

Global Village Museum Director Barbara Schoenberger visited the jail with an associate, and thus, the idea of Inmate Art from the Larimer County Jail was born.

“(We) were taken at the variety of style and substance of the art pieces, particularly since the program was so new,” Schoenberger said. “Many pieces were remarkable in the skill displayed. We agreed immediately that this was a unique and meaningful artistic expression that needed to be shown.”

With the idea from Schoenberger, Burkholder was able to build the project from the ground up, first purchasing supplies last January.

“An added incentive was when (Burkholder) informed us that families and friends of the inmates would not be able to see their creations since the art facilities were restricted,” Schoenberger said. “We are excited for this new opportunity.”

One of the more prominent differences between this exhibit and the rest is the credentials. Usually, an artist’s name is listed along with a summary, but the artists in this exhibit will not be identified.

Though the artists are unknown, the audience can understand their purpose through the work and its significance.

“(Burkholder) beautifully captured the essence of this exhibit,” said Leisa Taylor, Global Village Museum director of communications and outreach.

Burkholder said that with this project, inmates have developed new skills not just in the artistic realm but skills that provide them with a sense of community. It has made their time incarcerated not only go by more quickly but also lessened the chance of recidivism — the likelihood of a convicted individual to relapse into criminal behavior.

“This exhibit offers (inmates) a sense of belonging and self-worth, which we hope will help prevent their return to jail,” Burkholder said. “As members of a marginalized part of society, your appreciation gives worth to us, to our work and to our dreams. Simply by opening your eyes to our art and your hearts to our experiences, you are making a meaningful difference. We thank you.”

