The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Battle of the Bands showcases talent, unity

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
Collegian | Jace Carlton
The Bass player from Teragogue slaps the bass while performing at the Battle of the Bands located at the CSU Sutherland Gardens on Sept. 19.

Colorado State University’s campus came alive Sept. 19 as student bands took the stage for the highly anticipated annual Battle of the Bands competition. The event, held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn, attracted a vibrant crowd of students, faculty and community members eager to support their favorite local musicians.

The competition featured four small local bands, each bringing a unique sound and style. The lineup showcased the rich musical talent at and around CSU. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered for their favorites, fostering rapport and school spirit.

Ad

Fans rallied around their favorites, creating a palpable sense of comradery and school spirit that transfused the event. The lively interactions among the audience and performers added to the dynamic environment, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

Put together by RamEvents and KCSU, the planning of this event started in late June. The weather the past few years has pushed Battle of the Bands inside, so it was very exciting to be able to hold the event outside this year. The sun shone brightly, setting the stage for a perfect day filled with music and laughter.

“The students choose who they want to win,” said Genesis Lacy, president of RamEvents. “We try to highlight bands who are up and coming and aren’t super super popular right now. I think it’s super fun to be able to do that and contribute to the success of these student bands.”

This commitment to showcasing emerging talent allows the event to serve not just as a competition but as a springboard for local musicians.

Backblunt, who stepped up and filled in for The Locusts Gathering at the last second, gave their audience a set that was alive and interactive — an example of people who truly love music and performing.

The energy of the crowd surged with each note, creating an electrifying atmosphere that set a high bar for the bands that followed. Their performance was vibrant and engaging, capturing the audience’s attention from the start.

“I’ve been playing guitar since I was little, and I’ve been writing songs since I was little, so it’s just a way of life” said Michael Rosenbaum, a member of Backblunt.

This event is held annually and known to be a time of the year students look forward to. The opportunity to support small local artists offers a platform for emerging musicians to showcase their talents while providing attendees with the chance to enjoy free live music.

“I loved it,” said Noah Vardy, a CSU graduate student. “My buddy and I jam together sometimes, and he told us about the performance, so we are here to support. The bands are killing it.”

Ad

Battle of the Bands not only provided a platform for emerging artists but also encouraged a sense of unity within the CSU community. The crowd left buzzing with a newfound appreciation for the local music scene.

The winner of KCSU’s 2024 Battle of the Bands was Northern Colorado’s Backblunt; their high energy and impressive vocals ended up carrying them all the way to the top.

As the night drew to a close, fans left eagerly anticipating next year’s event, with fresh crowd favorites and a renewed admiration for the vibrant music scene at Colorado State.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A reddish-pink illustration of Cam the Ram wearing 3D paper glasses. Behind Cam is a psychedelic swirl background with the colors purple, green, blue and orange.
Space Marine 2 is hoard-based shooter game fans have been waiting for
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
History of indie rock is vast, important to new music
A man with shaggy brown hair sings into a microphone while playing a piano. Yellow-gold lights illuminate him from the top right corner, most of the stage is in dramatic shadow.
Neal Francis transforms Aggie Theatre into new decade of live music
More in Entertainment
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
Donald Trump got his own movie he doesn't even want
The marquee of The Fox Theater on The Hill in Boulder, Colorado.
Leclercq: From students to local musicians, Boulder music scene brings authenticity
A sound board at Ben Haney’s desk behind the DJ Booth under Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Oct. 11. (The Collegian | Grayson Reed)
CU, CSU DJs to face off at Red Bull Turn It Up competition
More in Events
People talk about the pieces and enjoy each other's company on Sept. 6 at The Lyric.
Launch's All Hands on Deck combines art, music, skateboarding
Odell Brewing summer swing dance series ends
Odell Brewing summer swing dance series ends
A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation