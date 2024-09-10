Battle of the Bands showcases talent, unity

Colorado State University’s campus came alive Sept. 19 as student bands took the stage for the highly anticipated annual Battle of the Bands competition. The event, held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn, attracted a vibrant crowd of students, faculty and community members eager to support their favorite local musicians.

The competition featured four small local bands, each bringing a unique sound and style. The lineup showcased the rich musical talent at and around CSU. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered for their favorites, fostering rapport and school spirit.

Ad

Fans rallied around their favorites, creating a palpable sense of comradery and school spirit that transfused the event. The lively interactions among the audience and performers added to the dynamic environment, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

Put together by RamEvents and KCSU, the planning of this event started in late June. The weather the past few years has pushed Battle of the Bands inside, so it was very exciting to be able to hold the event outside this year. The sun shone brightly, setting the stage for a perfect day filled with music and laughter.

“The students choose who they want to win,” said Genesis Lacy, president of RamEvents. “We try to highlight bands who are up and coming and aren’t super super popular right now. I think it’s super fun to be able to do that and contribute to the success of these student bands.”

This commitment to showcasing emerging talent allows the event to serve not just as a competition but as a springboard for local musicians.

Backblunt, who stepped up and filled in for The Locusts Gathering at the last second, gave their audience a set that was alive and interactive — an example of people who truly love music and performing.

The energy of the crowd surged with each note, creating an electrifying atmosphere that set a high bar for the bands that followed. Their performance was vibrant and engaging, capturing the audience’s attention from the start.

“I’ve been playing guitar since I was little, and I’ve been writing songs since I was little, so it’s just a way of life” said Michael Rosenbaum, a member of Backblunt.

This event is held annually and known to be a time of the year students look forward to. The opportunity to support small local artists offers a platform for emerging musicians to showcase their talents while providing attendees with the chance to enjoy free live music.

“I loved it,” said Noah Vardy, a CSU graduate student. “My buddy and I jam together sometimes, and he told us about the performance, so we are here to support. The bands are killing it.”

Ad

Battle of the Bands not only provided a platform for emerging artists but also encouraged a sense of unity within the CSU community. The crowd left buzzing with a newfound appreciation for the local music scene.

The winner of KCSU’s 2024 Battle of the Bands was Northern Colorado’s Backblunt; their high energy and impressive vocals ended up carrying them all the way to the top.

As the night drew to a close, fans left eagerly anticipating next year’s event, with fresh crowd favorites and a renewed admiration for the vibrant music scene at Colorado State.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.