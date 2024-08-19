‘It Ends with Us’ strays from original story through powerful adaptation

The newly released film “It Ends with Us” stunned audience members with the amazing work displayed on the silver screen. The movie had everything from a complex storyline to strong visuals and amazing production by Justin Baldoni, who directed the film. It had everything — unless you have read the book.

Colleen Hoover’s first and arguably most famous book, “It Ends with Us,” came out with a film adaptation Aug. 9 after filming began in 2023, confirming that multiple things were missing in the film that were in the original book.

Ad

This influential story follows Lily Blossom Bloom (Blake Lively) and young Lily (Isabela Ferrer), representing the different phases and periods of her life as she embarks upon two different relationships: one in high school with Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) and the other as an adult with Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni).

Lily grew up in a traumatic household, forced to witness her dad physically and emotionally abuse her mom, and, throughout the years, watched her mom stay.

During the turmoil, she discovered Atlas squatting in an abandoned house next to hers. Unbeknownst to her, he would soon become her biggest supporter.

Watching “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was a common tradition Lily had growing up, something dear to her that she began to share with Atlas when they commonly quoted, “Just keep swimming,” in honor of DeGeneres’ role in “Finding Nemo.” This was an outlet for Lily as she began writing to the show host in her “Dear Ellen” series.

Moviegoers cannot witness this, having a lack of connection with the two as the movie primarily focuses on Lily and Ryle and their seemingly perfect relationship. That is until Ryle takes after Lily’s father.

In the movie, Lily tells the story of Ryle’s abuse like an accident, yet in the book, Lily confronts him, consistently claiming she will not stay if he continues.

This switch was a fantastic decision made by Baldoni and Hoover. The movie portrays the thought process of domestic violence survivors and the reasoning for staying, the constant lying to oneself and the mental altering of memories. Sometimes, it feels easier to stay than face reality and leave, one of the better things the movie did.

Unfortunately, there are some circumstances where survivors cannot leave their abuser, whether it be financial reasons or blackmail, but Lily’s case was different. She chose to bargain with herself and find excuses to stay until it was almost too late.

Hoover does an incredible job of making the audience fall for both relationships as they are growing. Exploring both the immature, young love with Atlas and the mature kind with Ryle could be the reason for one of the biggest changes in the entire movie: Lily’s age.

Ad

Several were upset the rising actress Abigail Cowen was not cast as Lily, and although it is undoubtedly true she would have played the role better, it would have sacrificed the character’s age.

If Lily were young and still learning, her staying in an abusive relationship might have been easier to believe, whereas an older Lily breaking the mold and leaving is truly inspiring, showing that no one has to be a certain age to leave their abuser — the option is always there.

The story of Lily is inspiring, but it is hard to connect with an actor who does not fit the character. Whether it is Lively’s uncomfortable timing with her laughs or strange-but-constant lip bites, she is a stale actor. This is blatantly obvious in the scene when she tries to stop Ryle and Atlas from fighting.

Now, no actor looks good trying to break up a fight on screen, so it is fair to say the writers set her up with that one, but if the audience can look past the inauthentic acting, this movie is incredible.

There are a couple flaws, but it is Hoover’s first novel-to-film movie. Once she establishes her roots, as Atlas did with his restaurant, it will hopefully have a better cast lead, wardrobe and appropriate advertising.

Without giving away the ending, the reason for the title of the movie has to be one of the best and most emotional ever. It ties a ribbon onto a distressing film and makes the audience question their own experiences.

Although it is disappointing to not have everything in the original story come to life, the audience should take into consideration that the movie on its own sends such a strong message to domestic violence survivors, showing there is a way out. It shows that victims do not have to stay in a relationship, even when it does not feel like it. There are more options.

Wayfarer Studios made a phenomenal film with the resources they had, and if the audience reviews the film for the message it conveys and not the book it is based on, “It Ends with Us” is already one of the best movies of 2024.

Reach Sophie Webb at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.