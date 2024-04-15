Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation

Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:
April 15, 2024

In Colorado, April is always the month to celebrate, especially if you are a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Fort Collins. On...

Pediatric NP Online Programs: Alleviating Gaps in Colorado's Healthcare System
April 10, 2024
Rocky Mountain Success: Online RN to MSN Programs Making Strides in Colorado
April 10, 2024
Innovations in Virtual Education: Advancing MSN PMHNP Training in Colorado's Online Programs
April 10, 2024

Spring Dance Concert exhibits artistic talent of CSU students

Caleb Ediger, Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+Jennifer+Clary+Jacobs%2C+Colorado+State+University+School+of+Music%2C+Theatre%2C+and+Dance.
Collegian | Jennifer Clary Jacobs
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Clary Jacobs, Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.

The room starts dark and quiet but is quickly lit up by multicolored lights, smoke effects and music directing the audience’s attention to the practiced movements of the dancers.

The Spring Dance Concert captivated its audience with the combined use of production techniques, dancer abilities and choreography, setting a different tone for each piece.

Ad

The concert is a long-standing tradition at Colorado State University. This year’s showcase was held 7:30 p.m. April 12-13 and displayed nine different works from students, staff and visiting choreographers.

Due to the diverse set of choreographers, many styles and messages were conveyed, enabling the artistic and athletic abilities of the performers to shine.

“It’s super versatile and very dynamic,” said Cassidy Faulhaber, a student choreographer and dancer for the show. “There’s lots of different stuff. You see a piece to Lana Del Rey and alt-J.”

“The concert itself has been going on for a number of years. Even back when I started right out of grad school in the early ’90s — believe it or not — we had the fall and spring dance concerts.”Judy Bejarano, Spring Dance Concert lead director

This plethora of media and dance routines results in an incredibly versatile set of performances pushed further by the dancers and their skill at playing their parts.

“It’s so many different styles and backgrounds and stuff, so that’s something that I appreciate here because I think, sometimes, different studios or different organizations, companies or whatever fall under one style, but we got it all,” Faulhaber said.

Judy Bejarano is the lead director of the concert and organized many of the performed pieces.

“Our students study a lot in modern and ballet, so many of the pieces have a strong foundation in either modern dance or ballet,” Bejarano said. “But we also have students who are interested in contemporary work, fusion — some semesters, we have tap pieces.”

Bejarano added that students and guest artists undergo a selection process in which they audition with their choreographies over two to three weeks in front of staff members who select performers. Staff members are rotated year to year, with two to three making appearances at each concert.

The participating dancers are largely drawn from the dance major at CSU; however, opportunities for nondance majors who would like to perform in concert are available.

Ad

“For all students, not just dance students, we do have pedagogy classes — 101 classes where nonmajors can take dance, and if you’re in a technique class, you can audition for the show,” said Charva Jamison, a choreographer and student director of the show.

This allows anyone who enjoys dance to get the chance to participate in future productions, which happen every fall and spring semester through the School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

These concerts have a deep history with CSU, following along with the development of the campus.

“The concert itself has been going on for a number of years,” Bejarano said. “Even back when I started right out of grad school in the early ’90s — believe it or not — we had the fall and spring dance concerts.”

This rich history has allowed for more experience each consecutive year and for generations of students to get valuable real-life experience with dancing and choreography.

“Choreography can mimic a real world experience where it’s so go-go-go, you don’t have as much time to prepare, and it’s really just dish out choreography, clean it, make sure it’s as best it can be,” Jamison said.

To set the performances off and to set the scene, the production crew — made up of theater students — helped with the lighting, sound and effects of the production. This successfully tied the performances together by allowing for the visions of the choreographers to come to life.

“If you want to see something new, if you want to see something familiar, if you want to see something that’s going to make you think, something that’s like a reflection of yourself or the world, we have everything here,” Jamison said.

Reach Caleb Ediger on Twitter @CSUCollegian or at entertainment@collegian.com.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Horoscopes April 15-21
Horoscopes April 15-21
Riley Merino and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.
Gallery: KCSU's Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Horoscopes April 8-14
Horoscopes April 8-14
Photo courtesy of Sugar Britches
RamFest is ready for country lovers of CSU
More in Events
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
Matthew Bush playing Mack, Nicolet Endean playing Suze, Bolt Saliu playing Keisha, Faith Buckley playing Jasmine and Nylah Walker playing Beverly perform in the production of Fairview put on by Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, directed by Dr. Ray Black Feb 28.
CSU's 'Fairview' brings comedy, reflection to stage
Coast Contra puts on a show for Colorado State University students at their concert Thursday night in the Lory Student Center Theatre Feb. 22.
B/AACC fashion show celebrates Black joy
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Vegina Quartz has her second performance of the night at the Funktastic Drag.
Funktional thrift store hosts Liz Agna's Funktastic drag show
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
More in Homepage
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: BSOF, humanity and community
Speakers Allison Neswood and Jordan Dresser take questions from CSU students.
Indigenous Governance Traditions event connects democracy, sovereignty
Isabel Brown, Alice Lister, Lauren Levine, and Emil Jarza pose for a photo while setting up flags and signs before they march to the Fort Collins Museum of Art for Night of Noise April 12.
LGBTQIA+ community celebrates through Night of Noise
Colorado State University Ultimate Frisbee player Char Bokhof throws the frisbee to a fellow teammate in the sectionals tournament against the University of Colorado Boulder April 13.
Hell's Belles level up in sectionals tournament despite inclement weather
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
Amanda Sellin of Chadron State College competes in team roping at Colorado State Universitys 73rd annual Skyline Stampede held at MAC Indoor Arena, April 6.
CSU rodeo puts on another successful Skyline Stampede


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *