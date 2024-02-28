Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. A...

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music

Enchanting music has been heard in The Lory Student Center Plaza since the beginning of the fall 2023...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

With the development of the online shopping market, SEO has become a crucial factor in driving targeted traffic and increasing sales. Effective...

The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

CSU’s ‘Fairview’ brings comedy, reflection to stage

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
March 6, 2024
Matthew+Bush+playing+Mack%2C+Nicolet+Endean+playing+Suze%2C+Bolt+Saliu+playing+Keisha%2C+Faith+Buckley+playing+Jasmine+and+Nylah+Walker+playing+Beverly+perform+in+the+production+of+Fairview+put+on+by+Colorado+State+University+School+of+Music%2C+Theatre%2C+and+Dance%2C+directed+by+Dr.+Ray+Black+Feb+28.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Matthew Bush, Nicolet Endean, Bolu Saliu, Faith Buckley and Nylah Walker play their characters Mack, Suze, Keisha, Jasmine and Beverly, respectively, in Colorado State University’s production of “Fairview” Feb. 28.

With outstanding performances and brilliant wit, Colorado State University’s production of “Fairview” by Jackie Sibblies Drury is a must-see, with shows up until March 8. The Pulitzer Prize-winning sitcom examines race in a way that is equally humorous and thought-provoking. It premiered March 1. 

The show follows a sitcom setup with a Black family preparing for their grandmother’s birthday dinner. Things take a slight turn into absurdity, however, when white characters come into Act Two and begin a conversation on race and observations of the family. Things progress from there, and to avoid spoiling anything, it is an absurdly fun and socially relevant show.

Ad

“Freedom encompasses being seen as a human without expectations, without being put into a stereotype, without it being negative.” –Ray Black, “Fairview” director and ethnic studies professor

Ray Black, professor of ethnic studies at CSU, was approached to be director. 

“(Director of Theatre Megan Lewis) knows my theater background, so (when) she went and did a search for somebody to hire directors, she asked me, and I said yes,” Black said. 

While there are many connecting themes throughout the show, it mostly centers on surveillance and expectations placed on Black people throughout Western society. 

“There is the different assertion of wanting to be able to live and function as a Black person without expectations,” Black said.

Some issues discussed are freedom, stereotypes and commentary. 

“Freedom encompasses being seen as a human without expectations, without being put into a stereotype, without it being negative,” Black said. 

Numerous reflective questions are posed throughout the show as it progresses. 

“How do we do this in actuality?” Black said. “How do the white people see Black people, and then what does that come with — that expectation?”

While there are white characters, the focus is still kept on the Black family and their story. 

Ad

“The theater department has been really good about recruiting African American actors,” Black said. “The balance with African American theater, with Black theater, has always been to entertain and enlighten.”

“Fairview” combines that entertainment and enlightenment to produce a funny, witty, captivating and reflective show. Audiences will take something insightful away from it while still having fun. It blends a real issue, expectations and humor in a meaningful way.

“These expectations sometimes are really challenging and humorous,” Black said. 

First-year theater performance student Bolu Saliu plays Keisha, a character who stands out from the rest of her family.

“She is described as the hope and the light,” Saliu said. “She doesn’t dim her light for anyone. She’s just who she is, unapologetically.” 

Another aspect of the play is listening to how narratives have been changed throughout history.

“It’s a whole lot of the white gaze and how Black people live in a society that has been manufactured mostly for white people and how we’re trying to find our place,” Saliu said. 

Saliu’s character Keisha quite literally speaks to the audience when she breaks the fourth wall in the third act. She tells the story honestly and beautifully, both on the part of the words spoken and Saliu’s performance. 

“(Keisha is) very essential in telling the story of how to break free,” Saliu said. 

By the end, Keisha is simply asking for someone to listen, including the characters in the show and the audience. 

“She wants people to listen to her — and not just her, but she’s kind of the representation of the Black community,” Saliu said. 

The significance of “Fairview” is poignant and tangible in numerous ways. 

“It’s important because it’s reality,” Saliu said. “(It is) telling our story the way we see it and not how the world has tried to tell and change our stories for years. Whatever you get from the play is whatever you go in and reflect on and how you can be a better ally and a better listener.”

Reach Aubree Miller at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Horoscopes March 4-10
Horoscopes March 4-10
A stone sculpture at The Rock Garden Feb. 29. Located on North College Avenue at the south shore of Terry Lake, The Rock Garden is a landscaping supply store featuring several sculptures.
The Rock Garden shares natural beauty of Colorado
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Intro to blues: 5 artists to start with
Madame Web is unapologetically bad, forgettable
'Madame Web' is unapologetically bad, forgettable
Coast Contra puts on a show for Colorado State University students at their concert Thursday night in the Lory Student Center Theatre Feb. 22.
B/AACC fashion show celebrates Black joy
Horoscopes Feb. 26 to March 3
Horoscopes Feb. 26 to March 3
More in Entertainment
Vegina Quartz has her second performance of the night at the Funktastic Drag.
Funktional thrift store hosts Liz Agna's Funktastic drag show
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
'Safeword' podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
More in Events
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
Authors Teow Lim Goh of “Western Journeys” and Nina McConigley of “Cowboys and East Indians” joke around before the Infinite West Fort Collins Book Fest, moderated by Arvin Ramgoolam Feb 3.
FoCo Book Fest panel discusses immigrant stories in US West
Folded paper cranes sit in the center of the table as students participate in the Pride Resource Centers crane folding event for Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 6. Cranes are considered holy creatures in Japan and throughout Asia, and the gift of 1,000 paper cranes is said to bring health and long life.
Pride Resource Center pays tribute to trans community through origami art
Miss Jewdy, Bang Bang von Loola, Krista Gonna, and Little Sarah Tonin stand together after their show at the Lyric.
More than a performance: The Lyric hosts Halloween drag
Grant Smith carved a pumpkin live for families and Fort Collins community members Oct 19.
Pumpkins on Parade at The Gardens on Spring Creek


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *