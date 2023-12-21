Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience

Kloe Brill, Staff Reporter
February 8, 2024
The+Vitamin+String+Quartet+performs+Bohemian+Rhapsody+by+Queen+at+The+Lincoln+Center+in+Fort+Collins+Feb.+6.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
The Vitamin String Quartet performs “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.

A crowd clapping and singing along to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is not what most would expect at a string quartet performance. Vitamin String Quartet‘s electrifying show at The Lincoln Center shattered expectations, transforming the evening into a multi-genre concert experience.

Vitamin String Quartet, a globally recognized string ensemble, performed at The Lincoln Center in partnership with Colorado State University the evening of Feb. 6. 

Ad

Renowned for their unique renditions of popular music across various genres and decades, the quartet’s performance showcased covers ranging from Lil Nas X’s hits to classics like A-ha’s “Take On Me” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Their repertoire even included a string adaptation of the score from “Howl’s Moving Castle,” demonstrating their versatility and broad appeal.

“Once we are able to strip away whatever (the audience’s) anxiety is about seeing four string players on stage not playing classical music, once we are able to get that wall down, they always come alive.” –Derek Stein, Vitamin String Quartet cellist

The quartet’s diverse audience, spanning from children to older attendees, reflected the universal charm of their music. Intermission buzzed with enthusiasm as audience members of different generations shared their appreciation for both familiar and newly discovered songs. 

Notably, the VSQ vinyl record featuring covers of Taylor Swift’s songs was popular, with many attendees leaving with autographed copies in hand.

Having made appearances in Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” in addition to “Bridgerton,” Vitamin String Quartet also shared their rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You,” a featured song from “Queen Charlotte.”

After the performance, the quartet greeted audience members and autographed their new vinyl. 

Reflecting on their musical journey, quartet violinist Rachel Grace shared advice for aspiring musicians. 

“Go your own way,” Grace said. “Listen to yourself, and do what you love. If you want to go classical, go classical. If you want to incorporate some pop in there, do it. If you hear someone sing something beautiful and you want to play that, do it. The sky is the limit.”

The quartet’s engagement extended beyond the stage, as they conducted a master class at the University Center for the Arts to collaborate with students and share their expertise. Grace said despite initial nerves, the students found joy in the experience, highlighting the quartet’s ability to inspire aspiring musicians.

CSU student Ryleigh Becker and her mother, Amy Becker, witnessed the quartet live. 

Ad

“We listen to their music on my Spotify,” Ryleigh Becker said. “It’s cool to hear it in person.”

Lauryn Simon is a senior who studies business management at CSU. As an employee at The Lincoln Center, she was able to experience the performance. 

I listen to a lot of different orchestras, and I think that they have definitely revolutionized the way people think about orchestra because they do more current songs,” Simon said. “It’s not just old symphony music and classical music like that sort of thing, but it’s geared more towards pop and younger audiences.”

Cellist Derek Stein, who has been playing the cello since he was 4 years old, encouraged aspiring string students to pursue their creativity as well.

“Practice as much as you can,” Stein said. “Find something in music that you are passionate about, and go for it. If someone tells you you’re not supposed to do that or that’s not the right music to play, do what you want to do, and don’t let anyone try to steer you in a direction you don’t want to go.” 

Vitamin String Quartet’s performance at The Lincoln Center was not only a concert but a celebration of musical innovation and creativity. Through their eclectic repertoire, the quartet continues to redefine the boundaries of string music, leaving a mark on audiences of all ages.

“Once we are able to strip away whatever (the audience’s) anxiety is about seeing four string players on stage not playing classical music, once we are able to get that wall down, they always come alive,” Stein said. 

Reach Kloe Brill at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
More in Entertainment
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
'Safeword' podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
Cuarteto Latinoamericano performs in CSU's Organ Recital Hall
Wonka brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
'Wonka' brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes captivates original fans, lures in new ones
'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' captivates original fans, lures in new ones
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in Priscilla
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in 'Priscilla'
More in Events
Folded paper cranes sit in the center of the table as students participate in the Pride Resource Centers crane folding event for Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 6. Cranes are considered holy creatures in Japan and throughout Asia, and the gift of 1,000 paper cranes is said to bring health and long life.
Pride Resource Center pays tribute to trans community through origami art
Miss Jewdy, Bang Bang von Loola, Krista Gonna, and Little Sarah Tonin stand together after their show at the Lyric.
More than a performance: The Lyric hosts Halloween drag
Grant Smith carved a pumpkin live for families and Fort Collins community members Oct 19.
Pumpkins on Parade at The Gardens on Spring Creek
CU, CSU, fight, Rivalry, games, video game, graphic, design, illustration
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Collegian file photo
2nd-chance clothing: Fort Collins Vintage Market
Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, brings the soul to Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets call FoCo concert top-5 performance


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *