Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
A+visitor+flips+through+the+zine+of+Logan+Honeas+poster+design+at+the+Colorado+State+University+Center+for+Healthy+Aging+Jan.+23.+The+Art+and+Aging+Exhibition+is+in+its+second+year+with+the+goal+to+combine+science+and+art+while+bringing+awareness+to+issues+of+aging.
Collegian | Aria Paul
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honea’s poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.

Though the Fountain of Youth does not exist, there are ways for all people to age gracefully. The Colorado State University students of ART 455: Advanced Typography and Design partnered with the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging to research with faculty and speak with members of the community about what they do to stay healthy and keep their minds strong. 

The collaboration, titled “Look into Your Heart,” displayed zines — magazines that fold out into informational posters — Tuesday, Jan. 23. These zines spoke on a range of health issues from physical to emotional health. 

Ad

“I trained a lot of new student physicians … who needed help finding their way. I have always enjoyed my interactions with students.” –Donna Richardson, retired clinical surgeon

Event coordinator Hannah Halusker is the one who came up with the idea to collaborate with Roberto Muntoreanu, the professor of the art course. 

“We realized we had blank walls and wanted to fill them with art,” Halusker said. “This is the second ideation of that project, and the center will be purchasing the top three zines for their walls.” 

The center provides information and research on the problems and solutions in aging. 

Muntoreanu connected with Halusker after the first project two years ago to continue their collaboration. 

“We started to think about what we could do together, and as a designer, I suggested the zine process,” Muntoreanu said. “The topic came from (Halusker), and the media came from me.” 

Halusker and Muntoreanu said they want the students to speak to members of the Fort Collins community to collect their research. 

“All the adults that were interviewed came from some connection from the program,” Muntoreanu said. “They are students of the program (Center for Healthy Aging), and we were given the names of all of the people. The students collected one by one to select their community members, researchers and topics.” 

Mutoreanu said they hope to continue to collaborate with the Center for Healthy Aging on more projects in the future.

Peyton Anderson is an art major at CSU, and her poster was titled “Prune.” Anderson chose this word because it has two meanings: an old wrinkled fruit and to cut away the old dead parts of a plant. Her research was based on the healthiness of intergenerational relationships. 

Ad

“I am really close with my grandfather and my bus driver,” Anderson said. Anderson chose to interview her bus driver, Bob Kitchen, who drives for The Outpost. 

“If I don’t see Bob in the morning, my day is so much worse,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s design is based on china tea cups with irises, which are Kitchen’s favorite flowers. 

Grace Carter is an art major with a concentration in graphic design. Carter’s project was all about the mental and physical health benefits of music and dance.  

“I interviewed Lisa Morgan, who is a dance professor at CSU,” Carter said. “She wants to reach out to older members of the community, especially those with Parkinson’s (disease).”

Liam Pollenz is a student involved with the project who interviewed Donna Richardson. Richardson is a member of the community who signed up for a tech skills class with the center and was asked to be interviewed by a graphic design student.

“After I signed the paper they gave me, I got a call from Hannah, who set me up with Liam,” Richardson said. “We had a two-hour conversation about my experience as an aging person. I have two grandchildren that are college students, so I really enjoyed participating in this project.”

Richardson is a retired clinical surgeon worker. 

“I trained a lot of new student physicians and who needed help finding their way,” Richardson said. “I have always enjoyed my interactions with students.”

To view these zines, visit the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging at 151 W. Lake St.

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
Glass blower Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, uses heat to manipulate glass into a ram at the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Aug. 18. Hsu has been blowing glass since 1994. “My friends made a bet to see how fast I could learn to blow glass,” Hsu said, and he’s been doing it ever since.
Forging culture through functional artwork
International student captures natural beauty through photography
International student captures natural beauty through photography
Terry Maker’s “Earthbound” exhibit on display in the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22. From left to right, the pieces are “Earthbound (Night), “Field Earthbound (Day)” and “Earthbound (Twilight).”
Mixed media artists connects creations to human spirit
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
The Curfman Gallery is expanding in the Lory Student Center Oct. 25. The expansion is occuring from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, Nov. 4-17 and Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, 2024.
Curfman Gallery extension: Sideshow Gallery showcases student work
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest Sept. 28. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
More in Arts and Entertainment
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
Cuarteto Latinoamericano performs in CSU's Organ Recital Hall
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Wonka brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
'Wonka' brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
Saltburn viewers leave theaters feeling dazed, nauseated
'Saltburn' viewers leave theaters feeling dazed, nauseated
More in Homepage
Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28
X Games Day 3
The Colorado State University Bookstore logo inside the Lory Student Center Oct. 23, 2017. Students spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks a year. The CSU Bookstore could help accommodate students budgets. (Brandon Mendoza | Collegian File Photo)
ASCSU aims to remove taxes from textbooks with new bill
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
Sunrise over Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins, Colorado Jan. 23, 2021.
Stress research explores the power of nature on recovery
Proulx: Yes, the Supreme Court is illegitimate
Proulx: Yes, the Supreme Court is illegitimate
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *