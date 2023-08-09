Today's top stories
Horoscopes Aug. 14-20

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Horoscopes+Aug.+14-20
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Welcome back to your first week of school. Whether you are a newcomer or a returning reader, I am always happy to keep you updated on all the weekly astrological happenings. To begin, Juno will enter admirable Leo Aug. 15, bringing us an energy of love and commitment. You may spend more time with your partner, especially as the Leo new moon graces us Aug. 16. You know those class crushes you have? They may interact with you more than usual. If you do not resonate with the romantic part of Leo season, you will most likely have great fun embracing your work and independence. 

Keep shining,   

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You have a heart of gold and will do anything for the people you love. Lately you have been frustrated with someone who has been indecisive and not forward. You are unsure of what they want from you. For now, keep your head up, and let this person come to you because they need more time to process. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You provide stability and a listening ear to your relationships. A lot of people are unable to do what you can because they get trapped in stress. As a Taurus, you know how to relax and eat good food. You may meet a group of people who need more fun in their lives, and you’ll be the one to teach them how to do that. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

People often envy just how many talents you have — you could probably pick up any instrument and learn how to play it without question. Your purpose in the universe is to remain curious. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your heart tends to remain more steady and calm when you are around water. You can actually manifest more quickly when you put intentions out in lakes and streams you visit. You will have spiritual revelations this week that will open up your mind. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your season is still here, Leo, and so is the way you are taking the world by a storm. You have charismatic energy and will come across people who are meant to be on your path this week. Prepare for a massive awakening when it comes to communication.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have your own way of being a perfectionist, but it is not what most people think. Your perfectionism is more about embracing new beginnings and protecting your energy. You are energetically getting rid of what you don’t want around your aura, and this is a good way to take care of yourself. Keep up the good work!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are blossoming in your career, and it is beautiful to witness because you have been wondering what direction to take next. You have developed healthy habits and routines that are helping you keep your energy up. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

I am proud of how far you have come, Scorpio. You may have been thinking about the past recently and how much it has shaped the person you are now. You have a beautiful soul, and many people want to thank you for how much you have helped them find happiness. Expect blessings to come your way.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You value a healthy lifestyle and have been learning how to balance work and fun. There is always time for both, and you don’t feel stuck anymore. You are pushing through the challenges that come your way, and it is making you stronger. You will receive luck in unexpected ways this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are working toward your dream job every day and have learned that tiny efforts add up to a lot when you are consistent. You deserve to feel proud of what you do, and you will see the universe reward you for following your heart. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You went through a huge change mentally and physically over the summer. As school starts back up, you may choose to study something new that you have always been curious about. You will find success in this new era of your life.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have spirit guides that are always with you, and they help you see different perspectives in life. They guide you to people you need to hear messages from and toward new beginnings you need in order to transform.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
