A+guide+to+the+artsy+side+of+CSU+clubs

Fitting in with a new crowd can be an intimidating task, which is why many seek comfort in joining clubs, where they have the freedom to find their own groove with a like-minded group of students.

If you consider yourself to be artistically inclined — whether your talents lie in the musical, theatrical or painting department — Colorado State University has a plethora of creative clubs ready for you to join.

Bassic A Cappella

Bassic A Cappella is a student-led, co-ed singing group that performs all over Fort Collins, previously for The Lyric, the Denver Nuggets and Garden of Lights, according to their RamLink page. The arrangements they perform are written by both current and former members of the club and include an array of genres and artists. If you’re interested in becoming a member of this talented singing ensemble, auditions are held every fall in the Lory Student Center. Dates and times have yet to be posted, but you can find more information on their Instagram page @bassicacappella — or email them at bassicacappellla@gmail.com.

Design and Merchandising Leadership Team

If you’re interested in interior design or product and apparel design and want to get more involved in those communities, the Design and Merchandising Leadership Team is a great option for you. They are “a student-lead organization that cultivates a safe community, supports students and encourages authentic participation and collaboration within the department of design and merchandising,” as written on their RamLink page.

They offer mentorships with other club participants via which mentors and mentees can help each other plan fun activities and volunteering opportunities. Experienced design and merchandising majors can help newcomers succeed in whichever field they choose to pursue by hosting meetings and mixers as well as encouraging participation in leadership and career opportunities.

Fibers Guild

The Fibers Guild meets once a month to share textile skills and critique work, with additional events sprinkled in such as workshops, artist talks and exhibitions. Upcoming event reminders are included in their biweekly newsletter. If you’re interested in fiber arts or other interdisciplinary skills, you can contact the guild at fibersguildatcsu@gmail.com or visit their RamLink page.

K-pop Dance

Whether you’re an experienced dancer or a beginner, auditions are not required for the CSU K-pop dance group — they will welcome you with open arms. The club’s main focus is learning the choreography of popular K-pop songs from bands such as BTS and BLACKPINK. Not only do they dance together, but the group holds meetings, plays games and learns more about Korean culture. No fees apply to this club, so whether you want to learn a new skill or revisit an old one, learn more by contacting koreandancecsu@gmail.com.

LSC Arts Program

If you love to create art or simply appreciate the experience of viewing a gallery, the LSC Arts Program is for you. With exhibitions at the Curfman Gallery, Duhesa Gallery and the Hallery, your work can be displayed to the public eye if you so desire. The program hosts events throughout the year such as the Art & Science Exhibition, the Colorado International Invitational Poster Exhibition and various featured work by artists such as Holly Wong.

Knits of the Round Table

Looking for a chill space to relax and take your mind off school? The Knits of the Round Table is a yarn club focused on community service, creating scarves, hats, blankets and more for Colorodans in need. No worries if you don’t have the supplies or knowledge — the club will provide materials and the necessary skills to create. Their meetings are every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

