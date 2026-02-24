Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

The Carey Booth CSU believed in starts to appear

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
February 24, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) stalls while waiting for a teammate to open up during CSU’s game against Utah State University Jan. 23.

Moby Arena wasn’t expecting a poster dunk just three minutes in.

There was a beat after Carey Booth took off — that half second when people are still processing what they just saw before the noise arrives. He landed, briefly chirped at San Diego State’s Miles Heide, and let a smile slip out as Kyle Jorgensen gave him a shove. 

But moments like that tend to linger longer than the play itself.

University of Wyoming forward Kiani Saxon (8) attempts to block Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) from the net during CSU’s game against UW Jan. 31. Booth scored four points during the game. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Over the last few weeks, Booth has started creating more of them. They aren’t always as loud nor above the rim, but they’re noticeable in the way his decisions come quicker and his presence feels steadier, with the reads arriving before the hesitation and the hesitation showing up less.

Against SDSU, that shift showed up in production as much as feeling. Booth finished with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with a pair of 3s, moving between perimeter cuts and interior pressure in a way Colorado State men’s basketball had been talking about for months.

“Well, I took the first dribble, and I thought he was going to step up, so I was ready to swing the ball,” Booth said after the win over the Aztecs. “But if you don’t get outside that charge circle, then I knew I had room to take off. So once I took off, I didn’t really see him anymore, so I just dunked it.”

That play fit into a larger shift for the journeyed 6-foot-10 forward. 

Booth looked more comfortable asserting himself, cutting harder and catching with intent instead of reacting late, finishing through contact instead of away from it.

Later in the same game, another transition opportunity appeared, helping cap off a somewhat transformative night. 

“I was thinking of windmilling it, but my hands were a little sweaty; I didn’t want to (risk it),” Booth said. “So if we had a little bit more of the lead, I definitely would’ve windmilled that.”

Booth’s path to that comfort, like many others, hasn’t followed a straight line.

The former top prep prospect played his first-year season at Notre Dame, averaging just under 20 minutes, before transferring to Illinois. But his sophomore year brought just 5.2 minutes per game and fewer opportunities to develop on the floor.

When he arrived at CSU, the expectation centered less on immediate production and more on gradual expansion, learning when to apply the skill set that had made him a prospect in the first place while navigating a rotation that changed frequently due to injuries. 

Head coach Ali Farokhmanesh has pointed repeatedly to experience as the missing variable rather than ability.

Carey Booth shoots the ball during the Colorado State University men’s basketball game against Denver University Nov. 21, 2025. CSU lost 83-81. (Collegian | Ava Puglisi)

“He’s still learning,” Farokhmanesh said Feb. 14 after the Wyoming redemption game. “He came into college at 17. In today’s age, like, I mean, look at half the freshmen in college basketball (at) 19 and 20 years old. … Well, he was down a year and a half already in experience to start his career. Then he goes to Illinois and doesn’t get to play, so he’s down another year of experience.”

That developmental gap shaped how Booth’s season appeared.

The flashes were visible early, but the instinct that’s connected those flashes into consistency often lagged.

Instead of linear progress this year, his role shifted with circumstance, sometimes starting, sometimes anchoring bench units, learning spacing and responsibilities in different contexts week to week.

Farokhmanesh described that stage as Booth beginning to understand how to apply physicality rather than simply possess it.

“He’s still growing, and I think that’s what’s exciting for us,” Farokhmanesh said. “I think Carey’s getting more excited about it because I think he’s starting to see, like, ‘OK, there’s these small little adjustments I can make,’ because he is highly skilled. And now he’s starting to learn how to use his body in certain situations, how to attack people with his body before they attack him.” 

Those adjustments appeared defensively first.

Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) fights Utah State University forward Karson Templin (22) for the ball during CSU’s game against USU Jan. 23. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Booth’s length altered decisions even when the block never came; drivers often hesitate mid-step or release earlier than planned simply because he occupies space as the tallest player on the roster.

The statistical spikes, including a six block performance against the Cowboys, reflect a broader pattern rather than an isolated performance.

Farokhmanesh emphasized the deterrence as much as the blocks themselves when evaluating Booth’s impact, but Booth described that defensive role in simpler terms.

“I’m not really thinking about it,” Booth said after defeating the Cowboys. “I feel like they were just challenging it, trying to get layups, and I blocked it. Some of them, they didn’t see me. So I’ll just react off instinct.”

As the roster shifted through injuries, that defensive presence became part of a broader expectation. 

Rashaan Mbemba missed nine weeks, and Jorgensen’s absence reshaped the rotation. Booth moved between roles, learning different responsibilities while the team searched for stability.

And that movement expanded his offensive role as well, particularly around the rim.

“Yeah, look, we’re a great shooting team, but you (have) got to score the ball from the paint, too,” Farokhmanesh said Jan. 20 after CSU’s game against Air Force. “And I think with Rashaan back and Kyle back, we can get some more of our paint scoring going again. We need it from Carey also.” 

That change surfaced gradually for the big man. 

A man in an all white jersey hangs from the rim with both arms flexed, he has an angry expression on his face. The ball is falling through the rim.
Colorado State University forward Carey Booth (0) hangs on the rim after a dunk in CSU’s game versus Dartmouth College at Moby Arena Dec. 9, 2025. CSU won the game 76-55. (Collegian | Connor Roche)

Early seals, well-timed cuts and finishes that came before help rotated instead of after are the type of possessions that aren’t always highlights but accumulate into confidence over time.

But that confidence has also appeared in demeanor.

“Carey’s such an unassuming guy, but when you get to know him, he’s actually really funny behind the scenes,” Farokhmanesh said. “And I think his teammates would say the same thing about him, but it’s been fun to see him just kind of come into his own, like you can see him smiling out there randomly.”

The visible comfort mirrors the internal development coaches have referenced throughout the season, connecting Booth’s growth to a larger team philosophy that has been centered on patience and adjustment in 2025-26.

“The biggest thing that (the team has) grown in, I think, is that they’re truly buying in to just keep getting better,” Farokhmanesh said about development as something that requires accepting uneven stretches.

Within that framework, the SDSU performance felt less like an epiphany.

Booth attacked space that day without waiting, finishing plays with emphasis. And when a wide-open transition opened again late, the hammer dropped quickly but the room reacted faster the second time.

Not because the play was bigger, but because it looked all too familiar.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Articles
Art of several news papers. The one in the middle reads "Seek truth and report it."
Miller: The Washington Post's cuts are indicative of larger issues
Science behind the spark: How psychology drives attraction
Science behind the spark: How psychology drives attraction
Weishaar: Fatphobia, dieting is rooted in misogyny
Weishaar: Fatphobia, dieting is rooted in misogyny
More in Basketball
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jase Butler (4) throws the ball hoping to score while being pressured by San Diego State University's defense Feb. 21. Butler was the highest scoring player for CSU this game, putting up 25 points.
Gallery: CSU men's basketball hits stride against SDSU
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) attacks the rim and dunks, adding momentum to CSU's rematch against San Diego State Feb. 21. The Rams won 83-74, coming back from a 73-50 loss against SDSU earlier in the season.
CSU men's basketball looks like itself again in confident win over SDSU
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dunks the ball against San Diego State University Feb. 21. The Rams won against San Diego State 83-74. Booth put 22 points on the board for the Rams during the game.
3 takeaways from CSU's redemption win against San Diego State
More in Features
Colorado State University superfan Alex "Ram Man" Kristoff gets ready to cheer on the Rams before the men's basketball game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6, 2025. CSU won 91-86 with 8,083 fans in attendance.
CSU's biggest sports fan: How 'Ram Man' leaves his mark
Colorado athletes dominate US roster for 2026 Winter Olympics
Colorado athletes dominate US roster for 2026 Winter Olympics
Emmett Murphy takes the baton and runs the track during the men's 4x400 meter relay at the Doug Max Invitational in Fort Collins May 3, 2025.
CSU track's 4x400 relay dashes into history books in season opener
About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.