CSU women’s basketball dominates Weber State in first regular season game

When one door closes, another one opens.

Colorado State women’s basketball defeated Weber State 75-58 after holding a lead for nearly the whole game.

In the case of the Rams, when three star players left, three transfers took their place.

Transfer players Madelyn Bragg, Lexus Bargesser and Lexi Deden showed up and showed out Tuesday, showing a promising season for the Rams.

Bragg transferred from Northern State, where she averaged 16.8 points per game in her most recent season, scoring 12 points against WSU, with multiple back-to back-points.

This came in handy shutting down the Wildcat’s defense, a team which the Rams had no tape on.

“We kind of just found a way, and we found a lineup that we really could kind of guard their stuff with,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “With Bargesser and (Marta Lemaine), Bragg was really good tonight.”

However, finding that way took a few stumbles and missed passes, including a lack of rhythm from CSU.

With 10 turnovers, several scoring droughts and seven missed layups, the Ram’s ability to keep the upper leg on the Wildcats was truly a nod to their relentlessness.

Even during the third quarter, when CSU’s field goal percentage was only at 25%, it still managed to hold off the offensive power of Antoinette Emma-Nnopu and the staggering height of Nicole Willardson’s defense.

“We found something that we thought would expose them a little bit and so we just kind of went through some different actions early to see how they might guard it,” Williams said. “So the ball screen was the best thing for us tonight. And we found it.”

Although, arguably the other best thing for the team tonight was Bargesser and Lemaine.

Bargesser, who transferred from Indiana, was given a new opportunity in her basketball career to be a more dominant figure on the court.

And dominate she did.

She led the team in both scoring and minutes played this evening, with 22 total points and 34:48 minutes of play time.

With this new chance to shine, Bargesser utilized the confidence of her coaches and constant practicing to truly break out.

“Coach Williams and all the coaches have put so much confidence in me … I could just go out there and be me,” Bargesser said. “I would do anything for these coaches, and I know they’d do anything for me, so that’s what’s most fun about it.”

In terms of confidence, Lemaine is continuing to rebuild hers after a bit of an offensive struggle in the 2024-25 season.

Last year, the senior guard averaged 6.7 points per game; Tuesday, she scored 17.

Her performance against the Wildcats was something that she hopes to continue.

“I think definitely my confidence has grown more this summer, so I came into this year thinking like I have nothing to lose,” Lemaine said. “This is my last year. I have to go out with a bang.”

Ironically, the last plays of Tuesday’s game were a second-chance free throw to extend CSU’s lead and a steal, both by Lemaine.

But on the flip side, Hannah Ronsiek’s performance was not up to par with her usual success.

With five personal fouls and only five points scored, these uncharacteristic stats displayed the Ram’s struggle to find flow against WSU.

“Hannah wanted to find rhythm, Brooke (Carlson), and we started to force it a little bit, and we played a little unsettled,” Williams said. “But yet, we still scored 75, so I’m going to take a lot of positives from that, because we can be a lot better.”

Based on the game, it was clear that the Rams had a summer glow-up, with Kloe Froebe scoring the first points with a 3-pointer that she has been honing to perfection.

Last year, Froebe only made five of her attempted 3-pointers, but one game into the regular season, she already made two.

CSU will host Long Beach State Nov. 9 at 1 p.m., where it looks to follow this trend of improvement.

“We’re gonna be a fun team to watch,” Bargesser said. “And we’re excited for what the rest of the year is gonna bring.”