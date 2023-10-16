Gallery: HOCO Bonfire

Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.
Former Associated Students of Colorado State University President Jason Gregory performs at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Gregory’s set included pop and electronic hits from the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
A crowd gathers around the bonfire at Colorado State University’s Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons speaks at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
The Colorado State Marching Band performs the CSU Fight Song at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Marching Band members Alexa Hudson, Brenna Hudson, and Yonathan Wassen watch the Homecoming bonfire after performing at the Pep Assembly Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights on the lawn of Lory Student Center with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Student, family, and faculty members watch fireworks on the lawn at Lory Student Center Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.
Collegian | Julia Percy
A mother of a Colorado State University student takes a video of the Homecoming bonfire, held on the lawn in front of Lory Student Center Oct 13. CSU hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Student, family, and faculty members watch the Homecoming bonfire on the lawn at Lory Student Center Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.
