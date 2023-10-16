Today's top stories
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend,...

SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Gallery: HOCO Bonfire

October 18, 2023
Colorado+State+University+community+members+watch+a+fireworks+show+on+the+Intramural+Fields+during+Friday+Night+Lights+Oct.+13
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.
  • Former Associated Students of Colorado State University President Jason Gregory performs at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Gregory’s set included pop and electronic hits from the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Former Associated Students of Colorado State University President Jason Gregory performs at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Gregory’s set included pop and electronic hits from the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • A crowd gathers around the bonfire at Colorado State University’s Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • A crowd gathers around the bonfire at Colorado State University’s Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons speaks at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • The Colorado State Marching Band performs the CSU Fight Song at Friday Night Lights Oct. 13. Part of CSU’s homecoming celebration, the event features performances from the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders, as well as speeches from sports coaches, a bonfire, fireworks and a DJ performance.

    Collegian | Michael Marquardt

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Marching Band members Alexa Hudson, Brenna Hudson, and Yonathan Wassen watch the Homecoming bonfire after performing at the Pep Assembly Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights on the lawn of Lory Student Center with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Student, family, and faculty members watch fireworks on the lawn at Lory Student Center Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • A mother of a Colorado State University student takes a video of the Homecoming bonfire, held on the lawn in front of Lory Student Center Oct 13. CSU hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire

  • Student, family, and faculty members watch the Homecoming bonfire on the lawn at Lory Student Center Oct 13. Colorado State University hosted their annual Friday Night Lights before the Homecoming game with a bonfire, DJ, fireworks, lighting of the A, and food trucks.

    Collegian | Julia Percy

    Gallery%3A+HOCO+Bonfire
