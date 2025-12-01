Founded 1891.

Categories:

Gallery: CSU football puts up one last fight against Air Force Academy

Ava Puglisi, Staff Photographer
December 1, 2025

  • Two fans hold up a sign that reads “Ready for Mora wins!” in the stands of Canvas Stadium during Colorado State University’s football game against Air Force Academy Nov. 28. Jim Mora was announced as CSU’s new head football coach after the previous head coach, Jay Norvell, was let go mid-season.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Defensive back Lemondre Joe (7) blocks a tackle during the Colorado State University football game against Air Force Academy Nov. 28. Joe contributed nine tackles to CSU’s total 103 tackles by the end of the game.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Punter Bryan Hansen (83) kicks the ball during Colorado State University football’s last game against the Air Force Academy Nov. 28.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football running back Javion Kinnard (24) catches a pass during CSU’s game against the Air Force Academy Nov. 28.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football defensive back D’Angelo Hagans Jr. (32) tackles Air Force Academy running back Rocco Conti (44) during CSU’s last game of the season Nov. 28. The game marked the last time CSU will play their long-running rivalry game against AFA before moving to the Pac-12 conference.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University linebacker Jaseim Mitchell (23) blocks Air Force Academy running back Kade Frew (8) during CSU’s last football game of the season Nov. 28. Mitchell tallied five total tackles throughout the game.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football wide receiver Tay Lanier (6) brings the ball to the stands after making a touchdown against the Air Force Academy Nov. 28. Lanier tallied 73 receiving yards and one touchdown during the game.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football defensive back Jake Jarmolowich (13) takes down Air Force academy quarterback Josh Johnson (11) during CSU’s last game of the season Nov. 28. Jarmolowich made eight total tackles during the game.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football wide receiver Tay Lanier (6) catches the first touchdown of the game during CSU’s last game of the season against Air Force Academy Nov. 28.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi

  • Colorado State University football wide receiver Tay Lanier (6) catches the first touchdown of the game during CSU’s last game of the season against Air Force Academy Nov. 28.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
