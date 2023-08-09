Gallery: Best of Fort Collins Summer

Ducks swim across a flooded bike path next to the Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
A bench on the edge of a flooded Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
The Forestry Building at Colorado State University Aug. 1. Forestry was one of the buildings worst affected by the flooding July 31 and remained closed for cleanup Aug. 2.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Fireworks are launched over Sheldon Lake during the Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration July 4. While some planned festivities were canceled due to rain, the fireworks proceeded as initially scheduled.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Jordan Pasquin, drummer for Write Minded, performs at City Park during the Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration July 4. Based in Fort Collins, the band describes themselves as “a unique mixture of hip hop, rock, reggae, funk and soul.”
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
A participant of the annual Independence Day Parade in Fort Collins rides down Mountain Avenue July 4.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Spectators watch the annual Independence Day Parade in Fort Collins from the Trolly July 4.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Tia Rew leads AfroBeats Fitness Class at Foothills Mall June 17. The class was held in celebration of Juneteenth.
Collegian | Grant Coursey
Pride March participants pose with flags and banners in a group of over 70 people in Old Town Square June 1.
Collegian | Jenn Dawson
A large crowd pours into Oak Street Plaza to celebrate Pride in Fort Collins June 1.
