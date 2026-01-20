Roman Van Zyl finds home away from home with CSU Rugby

Far from home, Roman Van Zyl, a 19-year-old Zambian who arrived on Colorado State University’s campus as a first-year in the fall, is CSU Rugby’s eighth man and already a key contributor.

Van Zyl grew up playing the sport at age 11 and later on played in high school and, eventually, for the high-level Stellenbosch Academy in South Africa, where the sport is huge — and his experience shows.

“He’s arguably one of the best freshmen in the country,” head coach Joe Rusert-Cuddy said. “There’s no doubt about that, and we kind of put him in a lot of positions. His work in the tackle is really good, his carry is really good and he has great offload ability. So (Van Zyl’s) a really polished player. And he’s one of those guys you kind of put on the field, and you don’t really have to worry about his role because you know 90% of the time he’s going to go out and do exactly what he’s supposed to. He’s a treat.”

Van Zyl has already taken on a role as a leader and produced at a high level, as he lead one of the heartlands of South African high school rugby in lineouts. He is a part of the 2025 recruiting class and looking to fill the holes left by the graduated seniors on last year’s squad.

Yet, his aspirations also extend beyond next season.

“I want the best for this program, and (with) the Rugby World Cup in 2031, that’s definitely quite a big goal of mine that I think is cool to think about — potentially playing for the (USA) Eagles,” Van Zyl said.

Van Zyl grew up in a sports family. His mom was an exceptional Rugby player in university, and his two younger brothers currently play rugby in Africa, so a competitive edge naturally emerged in the 19-year-old.

Consequently, he is someone who wants to see the same competitiveness in those around him, too.

“The biggest thing for me is, like, a lot of people when they leave high school, … (they) stop playing sports,” Van Zyl said. “These really talented guys, it’s a shame we didn’t get to see their full potential because a lot of those guys could have been special.”

Rugby is not only a sport for Van Zyl but also a form of release when life gets overwhelming. Van Zyl falls back on playing with his teammates and said he always looks forward to practice, no matter how he feels.

“For me, it’s just, like, sports just keep me going,” Van Zyl said. “I’m a brother of three, so I love competition. Like, whenever I go home, I play rugby, cricket (and) football against my brothers nonstop.”

Van Zyl’s transition to the U.S. from Africa has been smooth, and it shows when opponents play him. His unique experience sets him up as a threat to opposing college teams.

“Few (freshmen) are as influential as (Van Zyl) is,” Rusert-Cuddy said. “When teams scout us, you can tell on game days, … they’re already queuing (in) on him.”

For the sport of rugby, each country has its own playing style. South Africa’s style of play is confrontational and played “on the front foot,” meaning it is very physical in nature. Van Zyl’s 6-foot-7-inch, 225-pound stature makes him a good fit for this style of play, which he has brought to Fort Collins.

This tough play style wasn’t only reinforced by playing high school rugby in South Africa, but particularly by playing for Stellenbosch.

The academy, renowned worldwide for producing some of the best players, is one of the top junior development systems. Van Zyl comes from a very high standard and uses it to lead his team.

“There are different leadership types,” Rusert-Cuddy said. “Some people are the quiet, lead by example kind; others are kind of the inspirational speaking role. He kind of does both. His play is pretty exceptional. He’s laying it all on the line so his teammates can look at that and also kind of want to replicate it. He’s also wise beyond his years in terms of when he speaks, and his rugby knowledge is really high.”

Rusert-Cuddy said he knows Van Zyl is capable of competing at the highest levels of rugby, but also keyed in on what will set him apart from the competition.

“We’re sharpening (Van Zyl) to be the best leader he can be because we know the kind of player he is, skill-wise, and he’s already a great leader,” Rusert-Cuddy said. “We’re just wanting to make sure, as he progresses towards personal goals like the 2031 World Cup, that he’s leading as responsibly and encouragingly as he can.”

As Van Zyl continues to lead the Rams as an eighth man and one of the squad’s most reliable players, he and the coaching staff continue to strive to develop at the next level.

The Rams anticipate to begin playoff competition during the second week of April, with all conference play and some nonconference play wrapping up in the fall.

The squad finished with a 4-1 overall record this fall, losing to Rocky Mountain Conference No. 1 BYU. The Rams slot in just behind at No. 2 in the RMC. During spring, CSU Rugby scheduled some “fine-tuning” games to stay ready for the playoffs, and a 4-1 record thus far has the Rams positioned to be included in the Sweet 16 Division IA Rugby tournament.

“I think changing (Van Zyl) from one of the best freshmen in the country to one of the best players in the country outright is not far down the line for him,” Rusert-Cuddy said.

Reach Aron Medrano at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @AronMedrano27.

