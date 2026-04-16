CSU women’s rugby tunes up for nationals at Horsetooth Sevens Showdown

Under clear skies at Colorado State University, the Horsetooth Sevens Rocky Mountain Showdown tournament brought together several local teams for a full day of fast-paced rugby April 12. With two pools running at once and a steady crowd building throughout the day, the event gave CSU’s women’s rugby team a chance to compete at home while preparing for a bigger stage ahead.

For head coach Elise Rades, the focus was not just on results but on preparation.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work these last couple of weeks,” Rades said. “Today is about getting everybody reps, getting time on the field and ironing out the things we’ve been working on all season as we get ready to head to Nationals.”

CSU finished its matchups third on side A and second on side B with strong performances and close games.

The Rams competed in three group-stage games before placement rounds later in the afternoon. In the first match on side A, they tied against Air Force Academy 17-17. They then earned a 19-14 win over the University of Wyoming and, finally, narrowly lost to the University of Colorado 17-19. CSU beat UW in the final matchup 22-0.

Meanwhile on side B, CSU finished off with two wins and one loss. In their final game against Colorado Mesa University, the Rams won 26-5.

“We’ve had really good games today,” said Kaeli Holmes, the club’s president. “I feel like our team has had really good connection. … We’re starting to see it execute, and now we need to keep that going.”

The Sevens tournament format is good at helping prep the team for nationals, as it tested the team’s endurance as much as their skill. Rades noted it was a “long day physically and emotionally.”

But it helped as the players looked into the crowd and saw a stronger CSU presence, along with general support from the rugby community.

“It’s definitely nice to see more CSU here than we normally do,” Rades said. “But we also have a really strong rugby community. Being able to support two fields at once and have that energy is great.”

That sense of support is a big reason players say rugby stands out from other sports.

“Rugby is such a welcoming community,” Holmes said. “I’ve never felt out of place. Everyone just wants you to do better.”

For the players, that energy carries into their performance and solidifies that they were meant to be apart of the team. Players like Scooby Reid show that you don’t need to have a lot of experience to be a part of a team. She joined the team as a freshman without prior experience and is now a senior who runs the team’s social media.

“I didn’t even know what rugby was when I started,” Reid said. “Now, it’s been the best four years of my life.”

That inclusivity also extends to identity and team culture.

“There’s zero tolerance for discrimination,” Holmes said. “It’s a really supportive space, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Off the field, the program continues to grow. The team recruits heavily at the start of each semester and has seen increased interest with new players joining mid-season. Social media has also helped expand its reach and brings in more attention to events like the Sevens tournament.

Holmes noted building team culture has been a priority for her leadership.

“We’re really trying to include everyone and make sure people feel connected,” Holmes said. “That’s been a big focus for us.”

And that connection showed up in key moments during the tournament.

In the opening game against the Air Force Academy, Holmes scored twice by breaking free on the outside and running the length of the field. Reid added a shot that came off a sequence where multiple players contributed to the play.

Now CSU shifts its attention to nationals later this month in Maryland. The team qualified after an undefeated performance at the Utah State University Qualifier last month and will face top competition from across the country.

“We didn’t lose a single game in Utah,” Holmes said. “Now we’re going to nationals and playing teams from all over.”

With that opportunity ahead, the Showdown Sevens served as a final checkpoint. The results mattered, but the bigger goal was to refine details and build momentum.

“We’re starting to see things click,” Rades said. “Now we just need to carry that forward.”