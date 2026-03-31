Colorado State women’s club ice hockey sets standard for growth

Making history was only one of the great things that happened during Colorado State University‘s women’s club ice hockey 2025-26 season.

That special moment came for senior captain Brianna Qualley when she scored her 100th career goal this season, making her the first player in CSU’s history to reach that milestone.

“I’ve got that title now, and I think I’m going to carry that (accomplishment) for a while,” Qualley said. “I was really proud of myself.”

It wasn’t just an achievement that reflected her collegiate career success but also the gradual growth of the program around her. Qualley finished the season with 14 goals and 13 assists, accumulating 27 points as she helped lead the Rams past opponents in the Western Women’s Collegiate Hockey League within the larger American Collegiate Hockey Association.

CSU averaged about three goals per game, with senior center Elan Forde racking up 29 points by the end of the year. Throughout Forde’s two years with the Rams, she led the team in goals each season.

And although the team closed the year out with a No. 27 finish in the ACHA women’s Division I conference, the team’s growth is what stands out to players more than rank. Just a few years ago, the program looked entirely different, as there were barely enough players to fill a full roster.

This season, the team had 22 players in comparison to the 16 players during the 2021-2022 season, allowing for more consistent line rotations and depth across all positions.

Senior assistant captain and defender Megan McDougall has witnessed this shift and its changes over the years. Growing up in California, she started playing hockey at 5-years-old, primarily with boys due to the lack of opportunities for women within the sport.

During her time at CSU, McDougall recorded 60 career points, anchoring not only the defensive unit but contributing offensively on the ice alongside her teammates.

As for senior goalie Libby Condon, hockey didn’t start until she was a teenager, even after growing up surrounded by hockey all her life.

“I feel like I caught lightning in a bottle,” Condon said. “I’m honestly surprised I even ended up playing college hockey. Given how little time I’d been playing before college, it’s been a really awesome experience.”

Despite following different paths, players were able to find a place within the program, reflecting the team’s culture and ability to bring a range of experiences together to play at the collegiate level and compete for nationals.

“Getting to the national level is a long trek,” McDougall said.

And with that challenge, the team continues to push toward building a stronger culture.

“If we’ve learned anything this season, it’s that effort is the most important thing,” Condon said. “Our team has never stopped trying. Every game we’ve given our best effort.”

But for a student-run club like CSU women’s hockey, stability has been a key issue. Unlike NCAA programs, CSU club teams are handled primarily by students willing to step up and take on the administrative challenge while also playing their sport.

And when the team relies on coaching stability but doesn’t have it, it can undermine team consistency.

“When you talk to established ACHA teams that go to nationals every season, they usually have a lot of support from their universities and coaches who have been around for years,” McDougall said.

CSU club coaches don’t get paid the same as NCAA coaches, and they aren’t assuming full-time positions, which can make it hard to keep the position filled. Over the past four years, there have been four different head coaches each season, and the program is currently searching for a new coach for the upcoming season.

The program isn’t the only one in the country that has grown in recent years. In 2024, the Professional Women’s Hockey League was launched in response to growing support for a women’s professional league. On a smaller scale, since 2019, ESPN reported in 2023 that six schools have added Division 1 women’s hockey programs to their athletics department.

These wins for the sport have brought attention to these athletes’ accomplishments, inspiring younger players to see that their dreams are attainable.

“You can see more schools adding teams, and there are more younger girls trying hockey and wanting to play at the college level, even at the club level,” Condon said.

With the sport continuing to expand nationwide, the Rams want to keep growing their program, helping to build a community strong enough to welcome the next generation of players.

With a growing roster and increased competitiveness in conference play, CSU is looking to become a contender for the national stage.

“Resilience is one of the biggest things,” McDougall said. “It’s about perspective, not just in hockey but in everything.”

Reach Abigail Wood at sports@collegian.com or on social media @Abigaiil_Wood.

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