New snow, same riders: Snowriders aims to kick off another successful year

Snowriders has been a prominent part of the snow sports culture at Colorado State since 1974.

Snowriders is a ski and snowboard social club at CSU, and over their 50-year existence at the university, Snowriders President Addison Johnson said the club has grown to be over 1,000 members strong. The club has positioned itself to create a strong sense of inclusivity and has welcomed any and all winter sports lovers to enjoy their events.

“If you want to meet people and have a good time on the mountain, we’re your people,” Johnson said.

The club has a strong emphasis on camaraderie and the social aspect of snow sports rather than on competition.

Though they have members of varying skill levels, from expert skiers and snowboarders to first time riders, Snowriders has created an environment where it invites anyone who has an interest to join.

“We literally have A to Z skiers,” Treasurer Alexa Torstenson said. “So it’s really cool to have a community that just hosts socially, (and) once again, not (all about) competing. It’s really great to just relax and enjoy. You know what the mountains are made for, which is just, you know, (for) socializing, hanging out and meeting new friends.”

Snow sports have fostered connections all around Colorado and at CSU for decades, and Snowriders aims to make sure it does all it can to continue this for future generations. It recognizes that many people come here from out of state looking to get involved in snow sports culture and has created a place for that.

Both Johnson and Torstenson are transfer students from out of state and came to Colorado with the intention of getting involved in the snow sports community. Once they found Snowriders, they knew where they needed to be.

“We’re both transfer students; we came in our sophomore year and had no place here,” Johnson said. “Just coming to a university that is so broad and there is so much going on, I think we both so serendipitously found this space and entered at the same time and went through the entire process of intern to officer. But before that, (we) just knew that we needed something.”

Though the club operates year round and regularly holds tailgates and networking events for its members, the season truly starts with the first big snowfall of the year, and this year it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Snowriders traditionally holds its first on-mountain event of the year two weekends before finals in the fall semester, which happens to be this weekend. It kicks off its on-mountain events Saturday with a trip to Arapahoe Basin.

“Yeah, this weekend we are expecting good vibes and great people,” Johnson said. “Let’s reign in this season. And like, yes, it’s been a late snow, but that does not mean it’s over. It’s really not even winter yet.”

While Snowriders is a club, it has also turned itself into a community where CSU students have the freedom to be themselves and enjoy the sports they love with like-minded individuals.

“It’s been, I couldn’t even tell you, countless days, hours, weeks, years put into this club, but it feels like nothing,” Torstenson said. “That’s been the coolest thing for me, especially with people I love doing it with.”

Reach Luke German at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.



Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!