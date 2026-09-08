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‘It means everything’: Why CSU, UW fans love the Border War

Caleb Morrow, Staff Reporter
September 8, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
CAM the Ram poses for a photo at the tailgate before Colorado State University’s Border War game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5.

Certain college football games just mean more to fans than others.

Every year, the Bronze Boot is up for grabs between Colorado State and Wyoming. This season’s Sept. 5 matchup showcased the deep-seated rivalry between the teams.

It doesn’t take a college football expert to see the passion from fans of both teams. The clanging of bleachers and echoing chants through Canvas Stadium set the stage for one of the most integral facets of college football: rivalry.

“I come out of bed, I wake up and I’m hyped for this game,” CSU junior Jackson Gentile said. “I’m thinking about this game for weeks. It means so much because we’re just right there, and we’ve got to prove we’re the better state at the end of the day.”

This year, the storyline behind the game came with some additional components. CSU joining the Pac-12 marks the first time the two teams have not been conference opponents since 1967. Despite now being out-of-conference foes, there is no love lost — or gained — between the rivals.

“I don’t like Wyoming,” senior Avery Burcham said. “Ever since I came to CSU, it’s just been a hate relationship. No love at all.”

The atmosphere and buildup of the game needed few words to describe the meaning of this season’s Border War.

“This is the biggest game of the season; it means everything,” CSU junior Brooks Milius said. “This Border War means a lot. They hiked the trophy all the way down from Wyoming.”

The proximity of the rivalry can also leave some fans torn in multiple directions, such as Gabriel Vigil, who received his bachelor’s degree from UW and his master’s from CSU. He said he has gone 17 straight years without missing a Border War game, but is clear on which side he takes.

“I used to troll CSU fan sites just to see their tears and their cries,” Vigil said. “I love the rivalry. I think it’s great for everyone to have a good, healthy rivalry. Somebody you can root against, but have a great time.”

As a student at Wyoming in 2003, Vigil said he took part in tearing down the goalposts after a Wyoming victory. The rivalry, he said, has brought him many cherished memories over the years.

Vigil’s family is split on the rivalry, too. He and his sister-in-law, a CSU fan, have an ongoing bet in which the losing team from the previous season has to wear the other team’s gear to the next Border War. After a dominant 35-13 win on Saturday, Vigil will be in green and gold for next year’s Border War.

Past Border Wars remain memorable for alumni and students of both schools. For recent Colorado State graduate Brady Kellogg, this rings true.

“Two years ago, the one that was really cold, we stayed the entire game,” Kellogg said. “We were up 15 the entire game, but me and my friends were like ‘We have to stick around; it’s the Border War.’ After I was rushing the field, and it’s, like, ‘No, this totally means something to me.’”

Now after a statement 2026 Border War victory, CSU fans have a new memory.

With many moving pieces and new beginnings for Colorado State’s football program, playing Wyoming is one thing set to remain constant. Aside from the 2027 season, which is still up in the air, the rivalry is contracted to continue every year through at least 2036.

“You can’t go wrong with tradition,” CSU junior Will Grimes said. “Everybody has the tradition. The Border War is the Colorado State tradition. This is (my) third year, and I’m still just as excited to watch it and get the Bronze Boot.”

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.