The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: CSU men’s basketball leaves Bronze Boot with University of Wyoming

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
February 2, 2026

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) jumps for the basket during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31. Muniz put 14 points on the board throughout the game and scored CSU’s last two-point shot in the second half.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) lines up a shot while facing pressure from University of Wyoming guard Damarion Dennis (1) during CSU’s game against UW Jan. 31. Dennis put up 16 points for the Cowboys Saturday night.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball head coach Ali Farokhmanesh calls a play to his team during the second half of CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31. CSU lost 68-57. “We missed a lot of shots from good shooters who had been making shots all season,” Farokhmanesh said. “Sometimes that’s basketball, and it sucks when it’s against your rival.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Augustinas Kiudulas (11) looks for teammates to pass to during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31. Kiudulas scored eight points for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) dribbles through the University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game in UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31. CSU lost 68-57.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Augustinas Kiudulas (11) makes a free throw against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) passes to a teammate during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31. Butler tallied seven points and five personal fouls during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) goes up for a shot against University of Wyoming guard Adam Harakow (13) in UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) goes up for a shot during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming in UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31. Jorgensen put 13 points on the board for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • University of Wyoming forward Kiani Saxon (8) blocks Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) from the net during CSU’s game against UW Jan. 31. Booth scored four points during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) makes a shot while facing pressure from University of Wyoming’s defense Jan. 31. Mbemba put up six points during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball head coach Ali Farokhmanesh calls out a play to his team during CSU’s game in University of Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31. CSU lost 68-57. “That happens — that’s the ebbs and flows of sports, right?” Farokhmanesh said. “There’s ups and downs, and you can’t buy into that. You have to remember who you are and what you do every single day.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) maps out a three-point shot during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Augustinas Kiudulas (11) avoids University of Wyoming guard Adam Harakow (13) during CSU’s game in UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) attempts a three-point shot while taking pressure from University of Wyoming guard Khaden Bennett (3) Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a teammate while avoiding University of Wyoming’s defense during CSU’s game against UW in UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) throws the ball up to the net during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming at UW’s Arena-Auditorium Jan. 31.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.