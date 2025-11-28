Founded 1891.

Undefeated CSU women’s basketball heads to Vegas looking to prove itself on bigger stage

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
November 28, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University women’s basketball coach Ryun Williams tells guard Lexus Bargesser (3) to try something different during practice Nov. 19.

Colorado State women’s basketball is heading into Thanksgiving weekend with something no other Mountain West team has: a perfect record. At 6–0, the Rams have already shown they can thrive under pressure, toppling Gonzaga in the Bulldogs’ home opener to snap a 21-game streak at McCarthy Athletic Center and then beating Oregon State in a matchup the Beavers were favored in.

Now, they’ll look to extend their undefeated start with back-to-back games at the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas. CSU opens against Texas Southern Nov. 28 before facing perennial powerhouse Stanford Nov. 29 in a matchup that could thrust the Rams onto the national radar if they can pull off the upset.

But first comes discipline.

Taking care of business against Texas Southern

For senior guard Lexus Bargesser, a transfer from Indiana who has faced Stanford multiple times, the mindset this season doesn’t begin with the largest opponent. It begins with the next game on the schedule.

“We’ve been just taking it one game at a time, focusing on the next game we have at hand and just trying to get better in those,” Bargesser said. “And obviously, that’s going to roll into regular season play.”

TSU enters the tournament as an underdog, but the Rams have seen enough already this season to know what overlooking an opponent can cost. The Tigers rely on athletic guards and pressure defense, both traits that can catch teams off guard in early-round tournament settings.

For CSU, Friday is about reinforcing the habits that have fueled the team’s 6–0 start: unselfish movement on offense, discipline on defense and contributions from a rotation that continues to deepen.

A chance to measure up against a giant

If Friday is about consistency, Saturday is about opportunity.

CSU hasn’t played Stanford since 1996, when Becky Hammon was still starring in green and gold and the Rams fell 94-63 to the then–preseason No. 1 Cardinal. Nearly three decades later, Stanford remains one of the most storied programs in the country, with three national championships, including the 2021 title and a roster that reloads rather than rebuilds.

“But first of all, Stanford doesn’t rebuild, all right?” head coach Ryun Williams said. “They always have good players. Everybody will have our utmost attention in that tournament.”

Stanford’s recruiting pipeline backs him up. ESPN ranked the Cardinal No. 3 in its 2025 recruiting class rankings, continuing a tradition of landing elite talent. 

Stanford has put up a strong start, remaining undefeated so far in their second season under head coach Kate Paye following the retirement of Hall of Fame head coach Tara VanDerveer. With a 7-0 record this season, the Cardinal have proven to be as formidable as ever. 

“It’s always fun to play the storied programs,” Williams said. “They’ve won multiple national championships, so that’s a neat thing for our kids to go against. We’re going to put a plan in to try to beat them.”

For Bargesser, past experience against Stanford might help shape the Rams’ mindset heading into Friday.

“I played them a couple times, and I think just the biggest thing going into that game is being ready for whatever they can throw at us,” Bargesser said. “Obviously, they’re a really experienced school and team, (and have) an experienced coach. So (we are focusing on) just being prepared, not letting crowds get into it and just being us.”

Going in with the right mindset

The Rams’ undefeated start isn’t accidental.

CSU has demonstrated one of the sharpest defenses in the Mountain West, and have shown the offensive skill to complement. They’ve shown up on the perimeter, something Williams highlighted after the Rams’ dominant 71–44 win over San Diego earlier this month.

“We do have some weapons, and we’re learning how to use those weapons,” Williams said. “It balances out our ability to get the ball to the basket. We’ve got some fun options, and it’s fun putting things together. And only as the season goes on, they’re only going to get better.”

CSU’s spacing and tempo present challenges even for bigger, more physically imposing teams. The Rams have leaned into their strengths rather than trying to match opponents in size.

“We’ve got a system that can maybe help neutralize things on the block and give the undersized group a little help, but we prefer to play that way,” Williams said. “It makes the other team have to make some tough decisions as well. But the area where we do have to grow is just the toughness on the glass. Because the other team might be taller, (but it) doesn’t mean they have to get the rebound.”

A mindset defined by strategy, confidence and staying uncompromising has carried the Rams into one of its strongest starts in recent memory. Now, the question is whether it can carry them through two games in two days on a very bright stage.

Beat TSU and the Rams stay perfect. Beat Stanford and they make national noise.

Either way, CSU enters Las Vegas with momentum, depth and a growing belief that this team can be more than a fast-starting non-conference story. This weekend won’t define their season, but it might show just how far they can go.

