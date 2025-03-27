CSU tennis falls to UNLV in landslide battle

The numbers don’t always tell the full story, but for Colorado State tennis’ 4-0 loss Friday to UNLV, this is certainly true.

CSU has had a hard time securing wins this season, yet these struggles aren’t entirely the team’s fault. With a low number of players, it seems as if the team must work twice as hard to stay even with its competition.

The dual began with three doubles. Sarah Weekley and Victoria Erechtchenko played their match tight, keeping the score close. The match ended unfinished, resulting in a loss and sending the team into singles down 2-0.

“If we don’t get that doubles point, it doesn’t even out,” coach Mai-Ly Tran said. “We’re kind of trying to come back each time, which is totally possible with five singles, but it can be an uphill battle.”

Although nothing is promised, losing opportunities like this has been an issue for the team. Going into singles with an extra win would change the dynamic completely.

Despite the 4-0 loss, the Rams played well and kept matches close, fighting till the end. There were several players who were on track to win their singles.

Among those who shined in their singles, Weekley stood out. She won her first set and was tied in her second set 4-4 when the match was called.

She continuously shows week after week she is a force to be reckoned with. However, many of her matches were left unfinished.

“One of the parts of the game I’m trying to work on is finishing out matches,” Weekley said. “I always tend to do three sets. So yeah, it’s tough when you can’t finish because it’s hard to practice finishing out matches, it just makes me want to start better, start faster, win faster.

Diana Lizarazo was another player excelling in the singles. Lizarazo won her first set 6-2 and continued to play her match close. She played a solid match and won where she needed to.

“I knew I had to come back and I started the match a bit tight, but then I was playing more my style,” Lizarazo said. “I kind of figured out what I had to do, so I just committed to the plan.”

Lizarazo played her role in the dual efficiently. Creating time for the team while winning the match was a pivotal skill in keeping the team afloat.

“I think they understand that you have to kind of extend your personal match so that your teammates have a chance to be in the match,” Tran said. “There is a flow to these matches, and so, you want to kind of extend and drag them out to see what happens.”

A player who started and finished well was Erechtchenko. From her performance in her double and single, she was on the court to win.

She fought hard in the first set of her single, but eventually lost the first 7-5. This loss set off something in the star as she ended her next set 4-0 with victory easily in sight. However, the match was called after the scoring streak from Erechtchenko.

The Rams have played the season fighting an uphill battle, and overcoming their adversities will be necessary for the team heading into the end of the season and eventually the Mountain West Tournament.

“We need to keep our heads up, and we need to keep believing in ourselves,” Tran said. “And it’s like, this is good experience. We had a good team, but I want to play (UNLV) again and show them that that wasn’t our best.”

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on X @mason_ford2891.