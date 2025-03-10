Inside Line: Memphis finds redemption ahead of NCAA game with CSU men’s basketball

If there’s one thing Memphis men’s basketball fans have learned over the past few years, it’s that nothing comes easy.

But that might be part of what makes this team what it is. Through the highs and lows, they’ve learned to persevere and adapt, which has shaped the team’s identity as they enter another postseason run.

Nick New, assistant sports editor of The Daily Helmsman, shared their insight into the Tigers’ story ahead of their matchup with Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday. Memphis’ journey has been a rollercoaster, but it’s a ride that’s defined by determination and a drive to bounce back.

“We were going for redemption from last season and really the season before,” New said. “Last season, Memphis missed the NCAA Tournament entirely, opted out of the NIT bid after (a) very hot start in the non cons, Memphis was like a top 10 overall seed — I believe were the conversations behind (David Jones), and (they) just absolutely collapsed in the conference late (and) got bounced in the American tournament by Wichita State.”

This defeat had a lasting impact, but it served as a motivating factor for the Tigers heading into this season, with a new focus on getting back to the tournament and beyond.

“So, this season was really all about, can Memphis get back to form or find our way back into the NCAA tournament,” New said. “And if we do, can we get to the second weekend, which means this (is something that) hasn’t (been) done since the John Calipari days.”

That past weighed on the team, but it also fueled them. Coach Calipari was the winningest coach in Memphis history at the time of his tenure with the Tigers and the 2009 Sports Illustrated National Coach of the Year. In addition, he coached in the NBA before returning to the college game and helped create the basketball culture that still exists in Memphis today.

His legacy remains a source of pride and a benchmark for success, even as the Tigers look to carve out their own path.

“It’s funny, because we had such a strong season, but somehow we still felt underrated,” New said. “The team, you know, going into the season we were ranked second behind UAB, who won the conference last year. I think everyone was expecting UAB and Memphis to, you know — they were going to be the top two teams of the league. I mean, in terms of an identity, I’d say, (it’s) just redemption.”

Despite their strong season, Memphis still had something to prove. The Tigers were were playing for validation in the wake of past setbacks.

“And then, you know, two months before the season, (coach Penny Hardaway) fired (his) staff, brought in a whole new staff and everybody was, you know, ringing alarm bells,” New said. “Like, ‘Oh my God, here we go. Memphis, is about to collapse.’ And we didn’t. And, yeah, I think that vibe around this team has been, let’s just prove people wrong.”

The Tigers were determined not to let the rumors and doubts derail their momentum. Instead, they used that external pressure as fuel to silence the critics.

Memphis had plenty of star power to drive their success, but the guys holding everything together weren’t always the ones filling up the stat sheet.

“(PJ Haggerty) is one of (the stars), and (Dain Dainja) is, one of them,” New said. “But I think one guy who won’t really show up on the stat sheet very much is (Nicholas Jourdain). He’s probably one of the better defenders, if not the best defender, on the Memphis team, he can guard one through five on the floor, off the floor. He’s amazing.”

Jourdain’s value went beyond his individual performance. His leadership and defensive prowess were critical to Memphis’ success throughout the season.

“He’s always the vocal one,” New said. “He was on that team last year that went through that collapse in conference, and he knows what that felt like, and he really stepped up to tell everyone who wasn’t there, here’s what, here’s how this happened. Let’s make sure we don’t repeat those mistakes. So if we’re looking for the vocal leader, I think (about) Nick Jourdain.”

It was about what he brought to the locker room and to the team as a whole. His leadership was a reminder that Memphis’ success was built not only on talent but on accountability.

Similarly, coach Hardaway is more than just a coach in Memphis. And if you play for him, there’s an expectation.

“But I mean, I’d say the biggest thing about Penny’s coaching style is he’s tough when he needs to be,” New said. “He’s relaxed when he needs to be. He’s very, very versatile. He’s (a) very flexible coach, (and) maybe at the end of the day, there’s a standard in Memphis. You know, when you commit to play in Memphis, when you sign up to be a coach in Memphis, there’s a legacy there, right?”

Hardaway’s ability to adapt to the team’s needs helped Memphis overcome their challenges and push forward. The program’s expectations, shaped by both Hardaway and the legacy of past success, set a high bar for anyone involved.

This standard for athletics created a devout following, and New expects them to show up on Friday.

“But do not count out Memphis fans,” New said. “It does not matter where the game is being played. If Memphis is playing anywhere, there will be pockets of Memphis fans. You saw it I think last year, I think Memphis went to the Bahamas. … So do not expect or do not be surprised if you see a good amount of Tigers in Seattle.”

Memphis fans are as passionate as they come, and they’ll follow their team anywhere. Whether it’s in a neutral venue or an away game, the Tigers’ faithful will be there, ready to cheer their team on no matter the distance.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.